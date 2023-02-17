The College Station Middle School girls seventh grade A team finished 12-1 overall and won its district title with a 7-0 record. The team includes Janice Ben, Camryn Wren, Ja’Mya Johnson, Mariah Kirkpatrick, Grace Padgett, Rhea Williams, Meriah Spiller, Cylee Thomas, Niia Robinson and managers Malorie Spiller and Carlise Cathey.
College Station Middle School 7th grade girls basketball team wins district
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
