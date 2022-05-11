College Station long distance runner Maddie Jones ready for state meet

Maddie Jones can trace her love for running back to physical education class in elementary school. She remembers feeling the wind on her face during those weekly running days and the thrill of competition that came with trying to run faster than her classmates.

Jones has experienced that euphoric feeling more often as a long distance runner on College Station’s girls track and field team. Her junior season has been especially exciting as she’s collected six gold medals in the 1,600- and 3,200 meters in the last three weeks to solidify her spot in both events at the UIL State Meet on Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

“I’m really motivated to give it my best and see what I can do,” Jones said. “I’m really blessed that I have such a great team that’s behind me and the other girls on my team going to state. So there’s definitely some nerves, but I’m also excited and hoping that it goes better than last year.”

Jones, who also runs cross country, trains year round but experienced some turbulence when College Station cross country coach Josh Munson brought up the idea of her competing in the 3,200 instead of the 800 as she had done years prior. Although Jones was up for the challenge of adding a new event to her schedule, bad weather and the increased workload made it hard for her training to be consistent. Finding a rhythm came with trail and error, but Munson said Jones eventually excelled in the new routine, and it translated to success in meets.

“It’s been really fun,” Jones said of the 3,200. “The two mile hasn’t always been my favorite, because it’s a little longer. ... I feel like in the past it’s just been something I’ve had to do, and it’s now turned into something that I look forward to and something that I can push through and take confidence from.”

College Station girls track coach Demarques Jones has witnessed her hard work firsthand this season.

“They practice every morning and do extra stuff in the afternoon,” Demarques Jones said. “They just continue to add up the mileage, and one of the main things [Munson] told me, the difference in this year and last season is the amount of mileage that they’ve been able to put in throughout the year.”

Last year, Jones sweep the district, area and regional meets in the 1,600, running a personal-best time of 5 minutes, 5.19 seconds at regionals to advance to state.

At the District 19-5A meet this year, Jones won the 1,600 in 5:06.52 and the 3,200 in 11:35.44, which was almost 30 seconds ahead of her competition. She also won gold in both events at the area meet in Humble. Jones continued the winning streak at the regional meet and broke her personal records with times of 5:03.73 in the 1,600 and 11:17.01 in the 3,200.

“It’s work that’s not being seen by very many people,” Munson said. “Your teammates get to see it, and your coaches get to see it. Everybody else sees the racing and the rewards that come from racing and the times, but not everybody gets to see the work that gets put in, and people like Maddie are just tremendous in that regard.”

For Jones, running has always been about fun and family. Her mother, Julianne, ran track in college, and Jones said she’s created her own track and cross country family at College Station.

Jones is especially close to Megan Roberts, who has ran alongside her in the long distance races this season. Roberts also earned three bronze medals in the postseason, including a third-place finish in the 3,200 (11.32.30) at regionals.

Jones said she loves how they encourage each other on and off the track.

“It just gives me a lot of confidence to see her doing so well and then to be able to train and race with her,” she said. “I’m really proud of my teammates and of her. I’m just glad that I can play my part.”

“They’re attached at the hip in almost everything they do,” Munson said of Jones and Roberts. “They’re really good friends. They’ve been running and racing against each other since they were little.”

Jones will travel to the state meet Thursday along with College Station’s four other qualifiers. Elnita Green advanced with first-place finishes at regionals in the 100 (11.59) and 200 (24.32). A&M signee Ana De La Garza won the discus (127-10). Kelsey Slater placed second in the high jump (5-4), and Layni Kasse took second in the 300 hurdles (44.75).

“They made it this far for a reason,” Demarques Jones said.

The field events and 3,200 run will start at 9 a.m. Friday with the running events to follow at 5 p.m. Class 2A and the wheelchair division also will compete Friday.

• NOTES — The top two finishers in each event at regionals advanced to state. ... The 3A and 4A meets will be Thursday, while Class A and 6A will be held Saturday. ... A&M Consolidated’s Maria Ireland (wheelchair shot put), Rudder’s Nate Figgers (high jump) and Brenham’s Eric Hemphill (400) also qualified for state along with Brenham’s boys 4x400 relay team.

