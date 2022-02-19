College Station Lady Cougars take team title at Del Valle powerlifting tournament

DEL VALLE — Six Lady Cougars won their weight classes to lead the College Station girls powerlifters to the team title at the Del Valle tournament Saturday.

College Station’s Gaby Niswanger (105 pounds), Reese Sigler (123), Kylie Kramer (132), Fayth Ham (165), Hanah Scott (181) and Emily Thompson (220) each won their class titles, while Anna Scarborough (114), Keileigh Bowie (123) and Madison Barber (148) each placed second, Jacee Oehlert (148) and Scarlet Whitacre (165) placed third and Ashley Harris (165) finished fifth.

On the boys side, the Cougars’ Tommy Hession (123) and Ethan Hall (181) won their class titles, and Yamin Sultan (114) and Gabriel Tan (148) each finished second.