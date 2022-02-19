 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station Lady Cougars take team title at Del Valle powerlifting tournament
0 Comments

College Station Lady Cougars take team title at Del Valle powerlifting tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DEL VALLE — Six Lady Cougars won their weight classes to lead the College Station girls powerlifters to the team title at the Del Valle tournament Saturday.

College Station’s Gaby Niswanger (105 pounds), Reese Sigler (123), Kylie Kramer (132), Fayth Ham (165), Hanah Scott (181) and Emily Thompson (220) each won their class titles, while Anna Scarborough (114), Keileigh Bowie (123) and Madison Barber (148) each placed second, Jacee Oehlert (148) and Scarlet Whitacre (165) placed third and Ashley Harris (165) finished fifth.

On the boys side, the Cougars’ Tommy Hession (123) and Ethan Hall (181) won their class titles, and Yamin Sultan (114) and Gabriel Tan (148) each finished second.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert