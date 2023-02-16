CAMERON — Jaeden McMillin knew exactly when the College Station Lady Cougars had won the game.

Up by one coming out of a timeout late in the fourth quarter, College Station’s Kyla Clark delivered a layup that gave the Lady Cougars some late breathing room and a 48-45 lead.

From that basket on, the last 1:46 was all College Station as the Lady Cougars rallied for a 51-45 win over Georgetown in the Class 5A area playoffs on Thursday at Yoe Gym.

“That play I said we’re going to win this game,” McMillin said of Clark’s late layup. “I knew we were going to win from that moment. That’s when the energy kind of changed, and I just knew we’d pull it off.”

Down for a majority of the game, the Lady Cougars (22-14) clawed their way back into it with a strong second half.

Georgetown (20-14) led 30-23 at halftime, but College Station started the third quarter on a 6-0 run that began with a steal and score by Tearra Burleson off the opening inbound pass. The Lady Cougars followed that with a basket from McMillin and free throws from Clark to get within one.

The Lady Eagles responded with a layup from Erica Ramthun, and the teams traded baskets the rest of the third period, finishing it tied 38-38. College Station led briefly at 38-36 off a 5-0 run, but Ramthun knotted it up with two free throws to set up the winner-take-all fourth quarter.

“We weren’t playing Lady Cougar basketball,” College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said of her message at halftime. “We had a lot of unforced turnovers, weren’t cutting backside. We weren’t doing what we had practiced specifically against our JV scout team, which is unbelievable. Our JV team is stepping up and being a scout team and simulating everything, and we weren’t executing it.

“So we just talked about at halftime, hey, pretend it’s our JV. Pretend we’re executing against them, and we came out second half right away and got some quick buckets.”

The Lady Eagles opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer from Bella Dabbs, but College Station responded with four points from McMillin to regain the lead. Georgetown took its last lead of the night with 5:43 left as Reese Hoadly scored for a one-point advantage.

Jayden Davenport, who had to sit for stretches because of foul trouble, helped put the Lady Cougars up 44-43 with a rebound and assist to Williyah Everline. Off the bench, Everline had seven points and as a whole the College Station substitutes had 13.

“We try to tell everybody you never know when your number is going to be called, so be ready,” Doles said. “I thought our bench was huge today coming in and giving us some big minutes, and that’s why it’s a team, right? There’s not one person that can win this game. That’s why it’s a team, and we have a great team.”

After Clark’s basket with 1:46 left, College Station did its part on defense and sealed the victory at the free-throw line.

McMillin was fouled on back-to-back possessions starting with 42 seconds left. She made all four free throws to give College Station a 51-45 lead. McMillin finished with a game-high 25 points.

“Reese [Vivaldi] said, ‘J, you’re a big-time player,’” McMillin said of her late free throws. “So she just gave me the confidence I knew I had to put in those free throws and just win the game for my team.”

The Lady Cougars advance to the regional quarterfinals and will face the winner of Friday’s game between Pflugerville Hendrickson and District 21-5A mate Montgomery.

“This time of year it is survive and advance,” Doles said. “And we’re happy we get to practice another day.”

College Station 51, Georgetown 45

COLLEGE STATION (22-14, 13-1 in 21-5A) — Reese Vivaldi 3, Heaven Ford 3, Williyah Everline 7, Kyla Clark 7, Jayden Davenport 5, Tearra Burleson 2, Jaeden McMillin 25.

GEORGETOWN (20-14, 10-4 in 23-5A) — Bella Dabbs 5, Taylor Meyners 12, Reese Hoadly 3, Katie Pieffer 2, Erica Ramthun 12, Madelyne Furr 4, McKenzie Bernard 2, Chasidy Lee 5.

Georgetown;17;13;8;7;—;45

College Station;14;9;15;13;—;51