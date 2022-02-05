College Station Lady Cougars place second at Grizzly Relays

CONROE — The College Station girls track and field team won five events and finished second at the Grizzly Relays on Saturday at Conroe Grand Oaks.

College Station’s Maddie Jones won the 3,200 meters, while Elnita Green won the 200 and Megan Roberts the 1,600. Tamia Gooden, Tanasha Thompson, Kate-Lynn Lockett and Green also won the 4x100 relay, while Claire Spiller, E’Mauri Smith, A’Nia Foster and Psoularia Maxey won the 4x200 relay.

Hope Mueller, Kylie McRaven, Ella Hawryluk and Elie Dang placed second in the 4x400 relay for the Lady Cougars, while Katherine Brunson finished third in the 3,200, and Jadyn DeVerna placed third in the 1,600.

Meet officials canceled the field events for athlete safety.