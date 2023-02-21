HEARNE — The College Station Lady Cougars basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 74-41 loss at the hands of hot-shooting Pflugerville Hendrickson on Tuesday night in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals at Eagle Gym.

The ninth-ranked Lady Hawks only trailed for about a minute of game time as the Lady Cougars opened with a 3-pointer by Kyla Clark. Hendrickson took its first lead with 6:45 left in the first quarter, and besides a brief 15 seconds where the game was tied at 5, the Lady Hawks rolled into the Region III tournament.

“They’re a really good team,” College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said. “They’re ranked No. 9 in the state. They’re really good for a reason and we knew it was going to be a heavyweight battle.”

The Lady Cougars (22-15) ended the first quarter on a high note with a 6-0 run capped by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Jaeden McMillin. The run started on a free throw by Tearra Burleson with 1:48 left in the period. McMillin then hit a jumper with 20 seconds and capped it with the trey to cut Hendrickson’s lead to 15-12.

After trading baskets to open the second quarter, Hendrickson (32-5) proceeded seized control with a 15-0 run. The Lady Hawks hit three straight 3-pointers to kick it off as Miyah Carter hit two of them and Mikalah Buckley had one.

Carter scored 10 points during the run and 15 overall during the second quarter — the only quarter she scored in.

“They were knocking down shots,” Doles said of the second quarter. “I think one of their players hit three 3s. Anytime you knock down shots, it just makes you a whole better team.”

Hendrickson led 35-18 at halftime.

College Station’s Jayden Davenport scored a team-high five points in the third quarter, but the Lady Cougars were only able to trim one point off their deficit.

The Lady Hawks then opened the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run and ended it on a 7-0 run to put away the victory.

“We battled,” Doles said. “We battled. At the end, it just didn’t go our way. You have to give credit to your opponent. They’re really good, and unfortunately the Cougars didn’t come out on that winning end.”

Aliyah Carter and Niyah Waters also scored 15 points each for Hendrickson, while Maci Quiller had 13 and Mikalah Buckley 12.

McMillin led the Lady Cougars in scoring with 18.

The Lady Cougars had seven seniors on this year’s team — McMillin, Reese Vivaldi, Heaven Ford, Wiliyah Everline, Kyla Clark, Davenport and Hailey Patterson.

“This senior class means everything,” Doles said. “They’re the first group that a lot of them have two state medals ... two state medals, four straight district championships ... this is the only year that they haven’t gone to the regional tournament, but they made it to the regional quarterfinals. It’s a group that just really turned around Lady Cougar basketball and made us into a winning program.”

Hendrickson 74, College Station 41

COLLEGE STATION (22-15, 13-1 in 21-5A) — Wiliyah Everline 6, Kyla Clark 5, Jayden Davenport 5, Tearra Burleson 7, Jaeden McMillin 18

HENDRICKSON (32-5, 13-1 in 23-5A) — Niyah Waters 15, Maci Quiller 13, Marissa Brewer 4, Mikalah Buckley 12, Aliyah Carter 15, Miyah Carter 15.

College Station;12;6;14;9;—;41

Hendrickson;15;20;13;26;—;74