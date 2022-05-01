College Station Jones wins 2nd regional title; several BV athletes qualify for state track meet

College Station’s Maddie Jones won the 1,600-meter run at the Class 5A Region III meet Saturday at Humble’s Turner Stadium.

Jones’ time was 5 minutes, 5 seconds. She had won the 3,200 meters on Friday. Jones and senior Ana De La Garza, a Texas A&M signee who won the discus on Friday will advance to the state meet in two weeks.

Only the top two in each regional event advance.

College Station’s Elnita Green was third in the 100 (11.80) and the 200 (24.67). The Lady Cougars were also third in the 4x100-meter relay in 47.14 with Tanasha Thompson, Aliyah Collins, Kate-Lynn Lockett and Green carrying the baton.

College Station’s Kelsey Slater was third in the high jump (5-5).

College Station had 62 points to finish third behind Manvel 96 and Fort Bend Marshall 89.

Brenham’s boys were third with 60 points, finishing behind Manvel 74and Fort Bend Marshall 63. College Station was 11th with 19 points.

Brenham won the 4x400 relay in 3:18.06 with Eric Hemphill, Savion Ragston, La’Tre Bonner and Amir Johnson. Keanu Jones won the 100 in 10.39 and was third in the 200 (21.52). The Cubs were second in the 4x100 in 41.42 with Johnson, Ragston, Hemphill and Keanu Jones carrying the baton.

College Station’s Munzir Sharif was third in the triple jump (47-11) and Rudder’s Nathanil Figgers, Rudder was fourth (47-7). College Station fourth-place finishers were Bobby Drake in the 100 (10.74) Cameron Johnson in the 400 (50.16) and , Andrew Riechman in the 800 (1:57.67).

CLASS 6A

Bryan’s Symoria Adkins was third in the 300-meter hurdles at the Class 6A meet at Waco Midway with a time of 43.38. She teamed up with and Ja’nasja Gafford, Saniyah Johnson and Joy Wells for fourth in the 4x200 relay with a school-record 1:39.43. Adkins was fifth in the triple jump with a personal-record 38-2.75.

For the Viking boys, Ishmael Ealoms was third in the discus (159-10) and Tyson Turner was third in the high jump (6-8).

CLASS 3A

The Franklin boys won the Region III meet was Waco Midway with 53 points, edging out Caldwell (50). Cameron was sixth with 34 points and Lexington was 10th with 22.

Franklin won the 4x100 in 42.54 with Michael Booker, Parker Boyett, Synsai Kizzee and Malcolm Murphy. The Lions also won the 4x200 in 1:29.84 with Boyett, Jayden Jackson, Murphy and Kizzee.

Booker was third in the long jump (21-8.5)

Caldwell was led by Daniel Cowen with second-place finishes in the high jump with a personal-best 6-5 and the triple jump (43-10.5). Caldwell was third in the 4x100 relay (43.37) with Ivan Granados, Jacob Beck, Conner Lee and Jamar Hewitt. Caldwell was third in the 4x200 with a school-record 1.29.96 by Granados, Hewitt, Lee and Beck who also was second in the 100 (10.99).

Lexington’s Daylon Washington was a double winner, taking the 110 hurdles (14.71) and 300 hurdles (38.42, a personal-best).

Cameron’s Nathan Evans won the 1,600 (4:31.88) and was second in the 3,200, 10:01.21. Cameron’s Tracer Lopez was second in the 300 hurdles (39.16). Cameron’s Jaquarius Hardman was third in the triple jump (43-6).

Rockdale’s Tim Grice, Rockdale won the 200 (21.85).

Cameron won the girls division with 110 points as Yierra Flemings won the long jump (19-11), the 100 hurdles (in a school record 14.35), the 400 (57.33) and the triple jump (39-1, a personal-best).

Cameron won the 4x100 in a school-record 48.85 with Brittani Drake, Dayzsha Bradley, Lauren Harris and Brandi Drake who was second in the 100 (12.23). The Lady Yoe also won the 4x200 in a school-record 1:44.41 with Crystal Daniels, Dayzsha Bradley, Lauren Harris and Brittani Drake.

Franklin’s Madelyn McFadden won the 800 in a personal-best 2:21.79 and Lady Lion Hailey Hays was second in the pole vault (10-0).

Cameron was second in the 4x400 in 4:14.74 with Camryn Ward, Lauren Harris, Drake, Flemings.

CLASS 2A

The Centerville boys were fourth in the Region III meet in Palestine with 61 points, trailing Timpson 79, Beckville and Marlin 71.

Centerville’s Kasen Jeitz won the 800 (1:58.89) and the 400 (49.08). He also anchored the winning 4x400 in 3:22.71 with Andrew Newman, Brett Wagnon and Cade Smith.Tiger Levodrick Phillips, Centerville was third in the shot put (43-3) and Brett Wagnon was third in the 300 hurdles (41.36), Grant Franks also was third in the 1,600 (4:48.02)

On the girls side, Bremond was third with 44 points. The Lady Tigers won the 4x100 in 50.24 with Josie Swick, Armiyah Castilleja, Messiah McGowan and D’Miyah Griffin). Bremond’s Miranda Andreski was third in the pole vault (9-0) and Griffin was third in the 100 (12.293), just .001 behind second. Castilleja was third in the 300 hurdles (49.76).

The Normangee girls finished fourth in the Region IV meet in Kingsville with 49 points, trailing Shiner 83, Mason 71 and Harper 62.

Normangee’s Cassidy Bilsing won the 1,600 (5:24.44) and 3,200 (11:33.48). Lady Panthers Christina Witherspoon, Aubree McAllister, Addison Hill, and Emily Walker were second in the 4x100 relay (51.03). Normangee’s Walker, Hill, Jordan Noack and McAllister were third in the 4x200 (1:48.08)

Hearne’s Jada Johnson was second in the triple jump (35-6)

Somerville’s Camia Martin was third in the 100 (12.89).

The Hearne boys were fourth with 48 points, trailing Refugio 112, Shiner 62, Goldthwaite 50 and Mason 49.

Hearne’s Jabari Dunn won the 200 (22.23) and 400 (50.03) and anchored the 4x100 relay along with Justavian Benford, Damian Gunnels, Keyshawn Langham that was second in 42.98. Gunnels was third in the 100 (11.16)

Normangee’s Izaha Jones won the long jump (23-6.75).

CLASS 6A

Region II

Waco Midway

GIRLS

High jump – 1, Claire Lowrey, Rockwall, 5-10; 2, Jaela Auguste, Conroe Grand Oaks, 5-9

Long jump – 1, India Alix, Klein, 21-0.25; 2, Ayanna Jones, Belton, 20-10.

Discus – 1, Makenna Marshall, Langham Creek, 147-10; 2, Keyona Otis, Harker Heights, 136-6.

Triple jump – 1, Alix, Klein, 40-4.25; 2, Jones, Belton, 39-1; 5, Symoria Adkins, Bryan, 38-2.75 (PR).

Shot put – 1, Favor Anyanwu, Garland Sachse, 43-0.5 (PR); 2, Otis, Harker Heights, 41-11.25 (PR).

Pole vault – 1, Molly Haywood, Tomball Memorial, 14-4; 2, Quinn Calhoun, Cypress Woods, 12-6

3,200 – 1, Emily Ellis, Bridgeland, 10:38.04; 2, Gabrielle Hoots, Klein Oak, 10:45.55.

4x100 – 1, Klein Forest, 45.85 (SR); 2, Duncanville, 46.67.

800 – 1, Taryn Bailey, DeSoto, 2:14.53; 2, Emma Goeke, Cypress Ranch, 2:15.26.

100 hurdles – 1, Zaire Moore, Cypress Falls, 13.75 (PR); 2, Kayla Meyers, Klein Forest, 13.76.

100 – 1, Chrystal McDaniel, DeSoto, 11.72; 2, Kennedy Swann, Grand Sachse, 11.79.

4x200 – 1, Dallas Skyline, 1:38.28 (SR); 2, Cypress Ranch, 1:38.72; 4, Bryan (Ja’nasja Gafford, Saniyah Johnson, Joy Wells, Symoria Adkins), 1:39.43 (SR).

400 – 1, Kyaliah Davis, Klein Forest, 55.73 (PR); 2, Michaela Mouton, Killeen, 56.06 (PR).

300 hurdles – 1, Meyers, Klein Forest, 41.95 (PR); 2, Zaire Moore, Cypress Falls, 42.19 (PR); 3, Adkins, Bryan, 43.38.

200 – 1, Royaltee Brown, Dallas Skyline, 23.72; 2, Aaliyah Gipson, Duncanville, 23.80 (PR).

1,600 – 1, Kathryn Koonts, Klein, 4:50.83; 2, Natasja Beijen, The Woodlands, 4:50.83.

4x400 – 1, Duncanville, 3:47.81; 2, Bridgeland, 3:49.48 (SR).

Points – 1, Duncanville 59; 2, Klein Forest 58; 3, Klein, 50; 4, (tie) Dallas Skyline and Bridgeland, 43; 16, Bryan 10

BOYS

Long jump – 1, Dorian Friend, Spring, 23-2.75; 2, Cory O’Bryant, Tomball Memorial, 23-1.5

Discus – 1, Mitchell Blakeslee, The Woodlands, 173-4; 2, Lukia Rawls, Klein Cain, 164-9; 3, Ishmael Ealoms, Bryan, 159-10.

High jump – 1, Calen Jones, Duncanville, 6-9; 2, Cory O’Bryant Tomball Memorial, 6-9; 3, Tyson Turner, Bryan, 6-8.

Shotput – 1, Kenneth Burgess, Klein Collins, 55-4; 2, Markis Deal, Garland Naaman Forest, 54-9.

Triple jump – 1, Josh Harris, Waxahachie, 47-10 (PR); 2, Aksel Richard, Klein, 47-3.25 (PR).

Pole vault – 1, Colton Rhodes, Klein Cain, 17-6 (PR); 2, Joey Marlow, The Woodlands, 15-6 (PR)

Wheelchair shot put – 1, Kesean Paire, Woodville, 25-11; 2, Nathan Bresee, Mansfield, 22-8 (PR).

3,200 – 1, Nathanael Berhane, Wylie, 9:07.34 (PR); 2, Thomas Kubala, Klein, 9:11.91 (PR).

4x100 – 1, Duncanville, 40.08 (SR); 2, Klein Forest, 40.47.

800 – 1, Kyle Easton, The Woodlands, 1:54.44; 2, Aaron Crittendon, Killeen Ellison, 1:54.63 (PR).

110 hurdles – 1, Samuel Alves, Rockwall, 13.86 (SR); 2, Cameron Jackson, Spring, 13.96 (PR).

100 – Pierre Goree, Duncanville, 10.23; 2, Tr’Darius Taylor, Temple, 10.42 (PR).

100 wheelchair – 1, Nathan Bresee, Mansfield, 18.65.

400 – 1, Logan Popelka, Wylie, 46.99; 2, Dominic Byles, Mansfield Lake Ridge, 47.28 (PR).

400 wheelchair – 1, Bresee, Mansfield, 1:06.04 (PR).

300 hurdles – 1, Alex Ornelas, Langham Creek, 36.20 (PR); 2, Cameron Boger, Mesquite, 37.09 (SR).

200 – 1, Khamari Terrell, Killeen Shoemaker, 20.50 (PR); 2, Watkins, Klein Forest, 20.89 (PR).

1,600 – 1, Nathaniel Berhane, Wylie, 4:12.03 (PR); 2, Jerry Mendez, Klein, 4:13.50 (PR).

4x400 – 1, Klein, 3:13.72 (SR); 2, Mansfield Lake Ridge, 3:14.11 (SR)

Totals – 1, Duncanville 68; 2, Klein 61; 3, The Woodlands 52; 4, Klein Forest 44; 5, Wylie 36; 18, Bryan 12

CLASS 5A

Region III

Humble’s Turner Stadium

GIRLS

Triple jump – 1, Suzan Ogunleye, Pflugerville Hendrickson, 40-10.5; 2, Sanaria Butler, Port Neches-Groves, 40-4; 6, Claire Spiller, College Station, 38-0.

Discus – 1, Ana De La Garza, College Station, 127-10; 2, Allison Morris, Pflugerville Hendrickson, 125-4; 3, Emily Huchingson, College Station, 114-0.

Wheelchair shotput – 1, Maria Ireland, College Station, 17-6; 2, Skylar Herre-ra, George Ranch, 10-11.75.

Pole vault – 1, Kaci Andrus, Barbers Hill, 12-0; 2, Charlotte Stevens, Austin McCallum, 10-6; 4, Phoebe Lemmon, Consol, 10-0; 5, Madeleine Knoop, Consol, 10.0; 6, Ella Hawryluk, College Station, 9-6.

High jump – 1, Ja’Dasia Sims, Manvel, 5-6; 2, Meagan Mayfield, Barbers Hill, 5-5; 3, Kelsey Slater, College Station, 5-5

Shot put – 1, Dezarai Stewart, New Caney Porter, 39-9; 2, Alyssa Thomas, Barbers Hill, 39-7.

Long jump – 1, Cynai Christopher, FB Hightower, 19-2; Aryn Johnson, Manvel, 19-0.

3,200 – 1, Maddie Jones, College Station, 11:17.01 (PR); 2, Emma Little, Mont-gomery Lake Creek, 11:22.02; 3, Megan Roberts, CS, 11:32.30.

4x100 – 1, Manvel, 46.92; 2, FB Marshall, 46.93; 3, College Station (Tanasha Thompson, Aliyah Collins, Kate-Lynn Lockett, Green), 47.14.

100 – 1, Michaela Francios, Pflugerville Weiss, 11.75; 2, Elnita Green, College Station, 11.80; 5, Aliyah Collins, College Station, 12.19.

200 – 1, Cynai Christopher, Fort Bend Hightower, 24.49; 2, Francios, Pflugerville Weiss, 24.64; 3, Green, College Station, 24.67.

400 – 1, Cesley Williams, FB Marshall, 54.90; 2, Jaiden Itson, FB Hightower, 55.35.

800 – 1, Itson, FB Hightower, 2:13.30; 2, Tiyan Ogbeibe, Katy Jordan, 2:14.72.

1,600 – 1, Jones, College Station, 5:05.19; 2, Sophie Dale, Austin LASA, 5:06.05.

100 hurdles – 1, Tairah Johnson, FB Marshall, 13.73; 2, Sydnee Williams, Manvel, 14.32; 3, Jayden Davenport, 14.95.

300 hurdles – 1, Desirae Roberts, FB Marshall, 44.84; 2, Tumi Onaleye, Katy Paetow, 45.17.

4x200 – 1, Manvel, 1:39.02; 2, FB Marshall, 1:40.67; 4, College Station (Ashonti Idlebird, Tamia Gooden, Lockett, Collins), 1:43.61.

4x400 – 1, FB Hightower, 3:46.81; 2, Manvel, 3:47.76.

Totals – 1, Manvel 96; 2, FB Marshall 89; 3, College Station 62

BOYS

Shot put – 2, Alex Williams, Manvel, 56-10.75; 2, Shelton Peters, Katy Jordan, 55-11.5.

Pole vault – 1, Seth Jacobs, Santa Fe, 15-0; 2, Nathan Williams, Santa Fe, 14-9.

Triple jump – 1, Jayden Thrower, Barbers Hill, 48-2; 2, Kedrick Reescano, New Caney, 48-2; 3, Munzir Sharif, College Station, 47-11; 4, Nathanil Figgers, Rudder, 47-7.

Discus – 1, Alberto Orta, Friendswood, 177-2; 2, Alex Williams, Manvel, 173-7.

Long jump – 1, William Williams, Magnolia West, 22-6.5; 2, JyAdrian Wortham, Fort Bend Marshall, 22-42.5 (PR); 6, Dre’Kavian Minor, Consol, 21-7.

High jump – 1, Maleek Jones, PA Memorial, 6-6; 2, Jalen Walthrall, Manvel, 6-6

4x100 – 1, Crosby, 41.33; 2, Brenham (Amir Johnson, Savion Ragston, Eric Hemphill, Keanu Jones), 41.42; 6, College Station (Dalton Carnes, Denim Day, Lucas Sampson, Bobby Drake), 42.50.

4x200 – 1, Rosenberg Terry, 1:26.36; 2, FB Marshall, 1:26.47.

4x400 – 1, Brenham (Hemphill, Ragston, La’Tre Bonner, Johnson), 3:18.06; 2, Manvel, 3:18.69.

100 – 1, Keanu Jones, Brenham, 10.39; 2, Monty Thompson, Pflugerville Hendrickson, 10.45; 4, Bobby Drake, College Station, 10.74.

200 – 1, Kellen Stewart, Rosenberg Terry, 21.10; 2, Che Nwabuko, Manor, 21.44; 3, Jones, Brenham, 21.52.

400 – 1, Adam Mason, Manvel, 47.51; 2, Eric Hemphill, Brenham, 48.01; 4, Cameron Johnson, College Station, 50.16.

800 – 1, Adam Mason, Manvel, 1:53.88; 2, Kepler Huntress, Austin LASA, 1:54.45; 4, Andrew Riechman, College Station, 1:57.67.

3,200 – 1, Christopher Riley, Austin McCallum, 9:28.09; 2, Zade Kayyali, Friendswood, 9:34.77 (PR); 7, Richardo Lopez, College Station, 9:54.29 (PR).

1,600 – 1, Riley, McCallum, 4:15.11; 2, Carter Gordy, Montgomery Lake Creek, 4:16.23.

110 hurdles – 1, Jonathan Fuselier, Crosby, 14.16; 2, Arveyon Davis, FB Mar-shall, 14.30.

300 hurdles – 1, Chris Brinkey, FB Marshall, 37.59; 2, Kenyon Parker, Texas City, 37.93.

Totals – 1, Manvel 74; 2, FB Marshall 63; 3, Brenham 60; 4, Rosenberg Terry 38; 5, Port Arthur Memorial 36; 11, College Station 19; 34, A&M Consolidated 1

CLASS 3A

GIRLS

Region III

Waco Midway

Pole vault – 1, Laney Kucera, West, 12-0; 2, Hailey Hays, Franklin, 10-0; 4, (tie) Katelynn Brock, Caldwell, 9-0

High jump – 1, Shadasia Brackens, Fairfield, 5-5; 2, Sophia Vykukal, Brazos, 5-5

Long jump – 1, Yierra Flemings, Cameron, 19-11; 2, Makayla Pavelka, West, 19-5; 4, Ja’Asia Mathis, Caldwell, 18-3.5

Discus – 1, Brackens, Fairfield, 127-1; 2, Graycee Mosley, Troy, 124-10.

Triple jump – 1, Flemings, Cameron, 39-1 (PR); 2, Pavelka, West, 38-1.75 (PR).

Shot put – 1, Shamari Strawther, Farfield, 37-5 (PR); 2, Breyunna Dowell, Fairfield, 37-1; 4, T’Niyah Miles, Rockdale, 34-11.75.

3,200 – 1, Esmeralda Garcia, Brazos, 12:17.22; 2, Emilee Schneider, Van Vleck, 12:24.04; 6, Mattie Brown, Franklin, 12:49.77.

4x100 – 1, Cameron (Brittani Drake, Dayzsha Bradley, Lauren Harris, Brandi Drake), 48.65 (SR); 2, Fairfield, 48.69 (SR)

800 – 1, Madelyn McFadden, Franklin, 2:21.79 (PR); 2, Esmeralda Garcia, Brazos, 2:23.99 (PR); 4, Kamree Wolridge, Lexington, 2:25.69

100 hurdles – 1, Flemings, Cameron, 14.35 (SR); 2, Kylee Goad, Troy, 14.91.

100 – 1, Jayla Franklin, Newton, 11.82; 2, Brandi Drake, Cameron, 12.23.

4x200 – 1, Cameron (Crystal Daniels, Dayzsha Bradley, Lauren Harris, Brittani Drake), 1:44.41 (SR); 2, Clifton, 1:44.66.

400 – 1, Flemings, Cameron, 57.23; 2, Brackens, Fairfield, 57.75 (PR); 5, Wolridge, Lexington, 1:00.89.

300 hurdles – 1, Brooke Munoz, New Waverly, 45.57 (PR); 2, Samantha Rabius, East Bernard, 46.02 (PR).

200 – 1, Franklin, Newton, 24.60; 2, Martin, Woodville, 25.24 (PR); 3, Drake, Cameron, 25.28 (PR).

1,600 – 1, Garcia, Brazos, 5:36.90; 2, Emilee Schneider, Van Vleck, 5:39.77 (PR).

4x400 – 1, Fairfield, 4:02.66; 2, Cameron (Camryn Ward, Lauren Harris, Drake, Flemings), 4:04.48; 6, Lexington (Maya Bell, Kristina Jenkins, Makayla Martinez, Reagan Gutierrez), 4:14.74.

Totals – 1, Cameron 110; 2, Fairfield 93; 3, West 44; 4, Lorena 41; 5, Newton 40; 11, Franklin 19; 16, Lexington 8; 17, Caldwell 7; 24, Rockdale 4

BOYS

Long jump – 1, Chris Preddie, Little River Academy, 24-5; 2, Orrin Green, Whitley, 22-5.75; 3, Michael Booker, Franklin, 21-8.5

Pole vault – 1, Nathan Westbrook, Troy, 23-0; 2, Joseph Tuggle, Crockett, 13-0.

Discus – 1, Gavin Edwards, Tarkington, 155-10; 2, Valon Vickers, McGregor, 149-1; 5, Travis Balcar, Caldwell, 139-2.

High jump – 1, Linus Mannino, Woodville, 6-10 (PR); 2, Daniel Cowen, Caldwell, 6-5 (PR); 6, Devyn Hidrogo, Franklin, 6-2 (PR).

Shot put – 1, Elijah Freeman, Diboll, 48-3.75; Edwards, Tarkington, 47-5.5.

Triple jump – 1, Preddie, Academy, 49-1.25; 2, Cowen, Caldwell, 43-10.5; 3, Jaquarius Hardman, Cameron, 43-6; 5, Malcolm Murphy, Franklin, 43-0.5.

3,200 – 1, Colby Kurtz, East Bernard, 9:57.56 (PR); 2, Nathan Evans, Cam-eron, 10:01.21.

4x100 – 1, Franklin (Michael Booker, Parker Boyett, Synsai Kizzee, Murphy), 42.54; 2, Buna, 43.06 (SR); 3, Caldwell (Ivan Granados, Jacob Beck, Conner Lee, Jamar Hewitt), 43.37.

800 – 1, Cooper Reeve, Eustace, 1:58.38 (PR); 2, Jayden Busby, Riesel, 1:59.95 (PR).

110 hurdles – 1, Daylon Washington, Lexington, 14.71; 2, Josh Davis, Pales-tine Westwood, 15.25 (PR); 5, Mason Elliott, Franklin, 15.50 (PR).

4x200 – 1, Franklin (Boyett, Jayden Jackson, Murphy, Kizzee), 1:29.84; 2, West, 1:29.86 (SR); 3, Caldwell (Granados, Hewitt, Lee, Beck), 1:29.96 (SR).

400 – 1, Darieus Dixon, McGregor, 48.63 (PR); 2, Jake Haney, Eustace, 50.96 (PR).

300 hurdles – 1, Washington, Lexington, 38.42 (PR); 2, Tracer Lopez, Cameron, 39.16 (PR); 5, Wolridge, Lexington, 40.83 (PR).

100 – 1, Adan Lewis, Danbury, 10.92; 2, Jacob Beck, Caldwell, 10.99; 5, Booker, Franklin, 11.09.

200 – 1, Tim Grice, Rockdale, 21.85; 2, Wyatt Wolf, West, 22.47 (PR).

1,600 – 1, Nathan Evans, Cameron, 4:31.88; 2, Carlos Cortez, Troy, 4:33.31 (PR).

4x400 – 1, McGregor, 3:23.11 (SR); 2, Clifton, 3:24.75 (SR); 6, Cameron (Drake, Javoun Goldsby, Armondo Reyes, Lopez), 3:33.08.

Totals – 1, Franklin 53; 2, Caldwell 50; 3, McGregor 38; 4, Eustace 36; 5, West 35; 6, Cameron 34; 9, Lexington 22; 23, Rockdale 10.

CLASS 2A

Region III

Palestine’s Wildcat Stadium

GIRLS

High jump – 1, Aerin Thompson, Cayuga, 35-2; 2, Amber Harris, Beckville, 35-2.

Triple jump – 1, JaToryia Barnes, San Augustine, 37-5.5; 2, Kiana Bennett, Shelbyville, 35-4.5; 4, Maya Calvin, Leon, 34-2.

Pole vault – 1, Calle Minter, Big Sandy, 10-3; 2, Scout Lovell, Lovelady, 10-0; 3, Miranda Andreski, Bremond, 9-0.

Long jump – 1, Victoria Byrd, Joquin, 18-1.5; 2, Barnes, San Augustine, 17-8.75.

Shot put – 1, Saniya Suiters, Marlin, 34-9.25; 2, Ariana Neal, Douglass, 34-8.

Discus – 1, Kylie Pugh, Lovelady, 112-05; 2, Haylie Warrick, Hawkins, 105-2.

3,200 – 1, Cassity Turner, Cross Roads, 12:25.48; 2, Mattie Burns, Martins Mill, 12:39.08.

4x100 – 1, Bremond (Josie Swick, Armiyah Castilleja, Messiah McGowan, D’Miyah Griffin), 50.24; 2, Chilton, 50.48; 4, Leon (Makaila Woods, Maya Calvin, Kaitlyn Krischner, Emily Sitton), 50.99.

800 – 1, Emily Pharris, Shelbyville, 2:25.34; 2, Charlisa Teagle, San Augustine, 2:25.80.

100 hurdles – 1, Zoey Messick Big Sandy, 15.70; 2, Anyya Mitchell, Lovelady, 16.19.

100 – 1, Byrd, Joquin, 11.70; 2, Mihyia Davis, Lovelady, 12.291; 3, Griffin, Bremond, 12.293.

4x200 – 1, Shelbyville, 1:46.93; 2, Lovelady, 1:47.01; 4, Leon (Woods, Calvin, Kirschner, Sitton), 1:49.47.

400 – 1, Aerin Thompson, Cayuga, 1:00.94; 2, Madyson Freeman, Douglas, 1:01.65.

300 hurdles – 1, Messick, Big Sandy, 47.61; 2, DeeDee Davis, Mount Enter-prise, 47.85; 3, Castilleja, Bremond, 49.76.

200 – 1, Victoria Byrd, Joaquin, 25.57; 2, Kiana Bennett, Shelbyville, 26.60; 2, Griffin, Bremond, 27.01.

1,600 – 1, Emily Pharris, Shelbyville, 5:43.95; 2, Turner, Cross Roads, 5:44.62.

4x400 – 1, Shelbyville, 4:11.20; 2, Crawford, 4:14.65; 4, Centerville (Keyonna Holley, Mariah Wright, Jaici Minter, Kameron Denman), 4:19.66.

Totals – 1, Shelbyville 83; 2, Lovelady 68; 3, Bremond 44; 4, San Augustine 43; 5, Joaquin 31; 10, Leon 20; 23, Centerville 8.

BOYS

High jump – 1, Jeremy Dezell, Big Sandy, 6-6; 2, Isaac Johnson, Dawson, 6-4.

Triple jump – 1, Terry Bussey, Timpson, 45-7.75; 2, Jamarquis Johnson, Rosebud-Lott, 44-4.

Pole vault – 1, Billy Eaton, Bruceville-Eddy, 16-0; 2, Jaxson Bray, Bosqueville, 14-6.

Long jump – 1, Johnson, Rosebud-Lott, 23-0.5; 2, Aubrey Woodard, Gladewater Union, 22-3.75.

Shot put – 1, Praiyer Jones, Marlin, 53-10; 2, Derion Gullette, Marlin, 53-6.785; 2, Levodrick Phillips, Centerville, 43-3.

Discus – 1, Jones, Marlin, 149-1; 2, Erick Castillo, Lovelady, 138-9; 4, David Williams, Bremond, 135-0.

3,200 – 1, Jose Garcia, Cushing, 10:21.96; 2, Noah Godde, Timpson, 10:42.75; 5, Cyris Gray, Centerville, 11:01.56.

4x100 – 1, Marlin, 42.57; 2, Timpson, 42.77.

800 – 1, Kasen Jeitz, Centerville, 1:58.89; 2, Garcia, Cushing, 2:00.48; 4, Jonah White, Bremond, 2:01.48.

110 hurdles – 1, J’Koby Williams, Beckville, 15.02; 2, Shuan Easterling, Love-lady, 15.38; 5, Braylen Wortham, Bremond, 16.63.

100 – 1, Jared Brackens, Kerens, 10.61; 2, Bussey, Timpson, 10.81.

4x200 – 1, Timpson, 1:29.29; 2, Marlin, 1:29.88.

400 – 1, Kasen Jeitz, Centerville, 49.08; 2, Huston Powers, Crawford, 49.84.

300 hurdles – 1, Logan Rogers, Alto, 39.71; 2, Williams, Beckville, 39.73; 3, Brett Wagnon, Centerville, 41.36.

200 – 1, Jared Brackens, Kerens, 22.28; 2, Brody Eaves, Price Carlisle, 22.75.

1,600 – 1, Jose Garcia, Cushing, 4:38.00; 2, Lastin Madson, Bruceville-Eddy, 4:45.07; 3, Grant Franks, Centerville, 4:48.02; 4, Luke Carter, Centerville, 4:57.93; 6, Cyris Gray, Centerville, 4:59.70.

4x400 – 1, Centerville (Andrew Newman, Brett Wagnon, Cade Smith, Kasen Jeitz), 3:22.71; 2, Beckville, 3:23.42.

Totals – 1,; 4, Centerville 61; 5, Kerens 36; 17, Bremond 10.

Class 2A

Region IV

Javelina Stadium

GIRLS

High jump – 1, Meredith Magliola, Schulenberg, 5-3; 2, Chesney Machacek, Shiner, 5-3.

Triple jump – 1, Brooklyn Lamprecht, Three Rivers, 35-10; 2, Jada Johnson, Hearne, 35-6; 4, Emma Kovasovic, Somerville, 34-1.75.

Pole vault – 1, Ella Strickland, Junction, 12-6; 2, Tristin Keller, Mason, 10-6; 6, Riley de la Garza, Normangee, 8-6.

Shot put – 1, Ciara Tilley, Refugio, 41-1; Cayla Albers, Falls City, 36-5; 4, Alexis Macik, Snook, 34-4.

Long jump – 1, Whitley Carter, Evadale, 18-5.25; 2, Sloan Spenrath, Harper, 17-11.75.

Discus – 1, Ali Janecka, Flatonia, 120-7; 2, Lauren Olson, Mason, 119-8.

3,200 – 1, Cassidy Bilsing, Normangee, 11:33.48; 2, Margaret Bartlow, San Antonio Stacey, 11:50.67.

4x100 – 1, Shiner, 50.20; 2, Normangee (Christina Witherspoon, Aubree McAllister, Addison Hill, Emily Walker), 51.03; 5, Somerville (RaMaya Carter, Emma Kovasovic, Deana Williams, Camia Martin), 51.77.

800 – 1, Kamryn Loeffler, Mason, 2:25.36; 2, Riley Rainosek, Shiner, 2:26.57; 5, Lindsey Gooch, Iola, 2:28.17.

100 hurdles – 1,Strickland, Junction, 14.96; 2, Kaylee Price, Harper, 15.61; 5, Ava Pointer, Iola, 16.64.

100 – 1, Peyton Oliver, Refugio, 12.50; 2, Avery Koonce, Thrall, 12.71; 3, Martin, Somerville, 12.89; 4, Bre’asia Louis, Snook, 12.91.

4x200 – 1, Harper, 1:48.40; 2, Shiner, 1:48.70; 3, Normangee (Emily Walker, Hill, Jordan Noack, McAllister), 1:48.08, 1:49.68; 6, Somerville (Carter, Kovasovic, Mardaisa Snowden, Martin), 1:51.98.

400 – 1, Eliza Cope, Mason, 59.19; 2, Riley Haug, Refugio, 1:01.28; 5, Gooch, 1:02.75.

300 hurdles – 1, Lainey Jernigan, Goldthwaite, 45.26; 2, Reagan Johnson, Falls City, 45.28; 6, Bre’anna, Snook, 50.07.

200 – 1, Cope, Mason, 25.93; 2, Talli Millican, Harper, 26.08; 4, Bre’asia Louis, Snook, 26.82.

1,600 – 1, Bilsing, Normangee, 5:24.44; 2, Margaret Bartow, San Antonio Stacey, 5:26.79.

4x400 – 1, Mason, 4:08.80; 2, Shiner, 4:08.94.

Totals – 1, Shiner 83; 2, Mason 71; 3, Harper 62; 4, Normangee 49; 5, Refugio 47; 10, Somerville 16; 16, Snook 13; 18, (tie) Iola and Hearne 8.

BOYS

Shot put – 1, Gary Farr, Evadale, 44-11; 2, Maximous Hernandez, Brack-ettville, 44-9

Long jump – 1, Izaha Jones, Normangee, 23-6.75; 2, Dalton Brooks, Shiner, 22-10.25.

Discus – 1, Douglas Brooks, Shiner, 159-03; 2, Stryker Leschber, Thorndale, 142-01; 6, Jr. Molina, Normangee, 128-4.

Pole vault – 1, Anthony Meacham, Woodsboro, 15-0; 2, Layton Niemann, Woodsboro, 13-0.

Triple jump – 1, (tie) Antwaan Gross, Refugio and Caden Soliz, Three Rivers.

High jump – 1, Brody Comey, Mason, 36-3; 2, Anthony Keanu, Schulenberg, 16-3.

3,200 – 1, Abraham Morales, Brackettville, 10:06.19; 2, Connor Bartek, Goldthwaite, 10:07.03.

4x100 – 1, Refugio, 42.77; 2, Hearne (Justavian Benford, Damian Gunnels, Keyshawn Langham, Jabari Dunn), 42.98.

800 – 1, Abraham Morales, Brackettville, 2:00.93; 2, Colton Esse, Goldthwaite, 2:03.16.

110 hurdles – 1, Ka’Dedran Wilson, Weimar, 15.46; 2, Jared Wallace, Riviera Kaufer, 15.52.

100 – 1, Campbell, Refugio, 10.74; 2, Branson McCoy, Thorndale, 11.12; 3, Damian Gunnels, Hearne, 11.16.

4x200 – 1, Refugio, 1:28.14; 2, Mason, 1:31.86; 5, Somerville (Verkobe Woodberry, Dameon Bryant, Ian Teague, Johnny Legg), 1:33.36.

400 – 1, Jabari Dunn, Hearne, 50.03; 2, Lucas Matta, Granger, 51.13; 6, Teagan Creamer, Iola, 53.25.

300 hurdles – 1, Chai Whitmire, Refugio, 40.56; 2, Tyler Bishop, Shiner, 41.26.

200 – 1, Jabari Dunn, Hearne, 22.23; 2, Brooks, Shiner, 22.29; 6, Tanner Gore, 23.30.

1,600 – 1, Morales, Bracketville, 4:31.40; 2, Antonio Martinez, Louise, 4:35.91.

4x400 – 1, Refugio, 3:27.39; 2, Goldthwaite, 3:31.67.

Totals – 1, Refugo 112; 2, Shiner 62; 3, Goldthwaite 50; 4, Mason 49.5; 5, Hearne 48; 15, Normangee 11; 24, Somerville 4; 30 (tie), Burton and Iola 1