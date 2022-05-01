College Station Jones and Green are double winners; several BV athletes qualify for state track meet

(Editor's note: Some of the places from the Class 5A meet were incorrectly listed in the original story).

College Station’s Maddie Jones and Elnita Green were double winners at the Class 5A Region III meet at Humble’s Turner Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

Green on Saturday won the 100-meter dash in 11.59 seconds and the 200 in 24.32. Jones won the 1,600-meter run on Saturday in a personal-best 5:03.73. She had won the 3,200-meter run on Friday in a personal-best 11:17.01.

Maria Ireland won the wheelchair shot put with an effort of 17 feet, 6 inches and A&M signee Ana De La Garza won the discus (127-10).

Earning runner-up efforts were Kelsey Slater in the high jump (5-4) and Layni Kasse in the 100 hurdles (15.14).

The top two finishes advance to the state meet in two weeks.

College Station finished second with 100 points. Fort Bend Marshall won with 118.

Lady Cougars placing third were Emily Huchingson in the discus (114-0), Megan Roberts in the 3,200 (11.32.30) and the 4x100 relay team of Psoularia Maxey, Tanasha Thompson, Ashonti Idlebird and Green (47.73).

On the boys side, Rudder’s Nathanil Figgers won the high jump with a personal-best 6-10. Brenham's Eric Hemphill won the 400 (47.5) and the Cubs were second in the 4x400 with La’Tre Bonner, Savion Ragston, Saif Mohammad and Hemphill (3:17.72) carrying the baton.

CLASS 6A

Bryan’s Symoria Adkins was third in the 300-meter hurdles at the Class 6A meet at Waco Midway with a time of 43.38. She teamed up with and Ja’nasja Gafford, Saniyah Johnson and Joy Wells for fourth in the 4x200 relay with a school-record 1:39.43. Adkins was fifth in the triple jump with a personal-record 38-2.75.

For the Viking boys, Ishmael Ealoms was third in the discus (159-10) and Tyson Turner was third in the high jump (6-8).

CLASS 3A

The Franklin boys won the Region III meet was Waco Midway with 53 points, edging out Caldwell (50). Cameron was sixth with 34 points and Lexington was 10th with 22.

Franklin won the 4x100 in 42.54 with Michael Booker, Parker Boyett, Synsai Kizzee and Malcolm Murphy. The Lions also won the 4x200 in 1:29.84 with Boyett, Jayden Jackson, Murphy and Kizzee.

Booker was third in the long jump (21-8.5)

Caldwell was led by Daniel Cowen with second-place finishes in the high jump with a personal-best 6-5 and the triple jump (43-10.5). Caldwell was third in the 4x100 relay (43.37) with Ivan Granados, Jacob Beck, Conner Lee and Jamar Hewitt. Caldwell was third in the 4x200 with a school-record 1.29.96 by Granados, Hewitt, Lee and Beck who also was second in the 100 (10.99).

Lexington’s Daylon Washington was a double winner, taking the 110 hurdles (14.71) and 300 hurdles (38.42, a personal-best).

Cameron’s Nathan Evans won the 1,600 (4:31.88) and was second in the 3,200, 10:01.21. Cameron’s Tracer Lopez was second in the 300 hurdles (39.16). Cameron’s Jaquarius Hardman was third in the triple jump (43-6).

Rockdale’s Tim Grice, Rockdale won the 200 (21.85).

Cameron won the girls division with 110 points as Yierra Flemings won the long jump (19-11), the 100 hurdles (in a school record 14.35), the 400 (57.33) and the triple jump (39-1, a personal-best).

Cameron won the 4x100 in a school-record 48.85 with Brittani Drake, Dayzsha Bradley, Lauren Harris and Brandi Drake who was second in the 100 (12.23). The Lady Yoe also won the 4x200 in a school-record 1:44.41 with Crystal Daniels, Dayzsha Bradley, Lauren Harris and Brittani Drake.

Franklin’s Madelyn McFadden won the 800 in a personal-best 2:21.79 and Lady Lion Hailey Hays was second in the pole vault (10-0).

Cameron was second in the 4x400 in 4:14.74 with Camryn Ward, Lauren Harris, Drake, Flemings.

CLASS 2A

The Centerville boys were fourth in the Region III meet in Palestine with 61 points, trailing Timpson 79, Beckville and Marlin 71.

Centerville’s Kasen Jeitz won the 800 (1:58.89) and the 400 (49.08). He also anchored the winning 4x400 in 3:22.71 with Andrew Newman, Brett Wagnon and Cade Smith.Tiger Levodrick Phillips, Centerville was third in the shot put (43-3) and Brett Wagnon was third in the 300 hurdles (41.36), Grant Franks also was third in the 1,600 (4:48.02)

On the girls side, Bremond was third with 44 points. The Lady Tigers won the 4x100 in 50.24 with Josie Swick, Armiyah Castilleja, Messiah McGowan and D’Miyah Griffin). Bremond’s Miranda Andreski was third in the pole vault (9-0) and Griffin was third in the 100 (12.293), just .001 behind second. Castilleja was third in the 300 hurdles (49.76).

The Normangee girls finished fourth in the Region IV meet in Kingsville with 49 points, trailing Shiner 83, Mason 71 and Harper 62.

Normangee’s Cassidy Bilsing won the 1,600 (5:24.44) and 3,200 (11:33.48). Lady Panthers Christina Witherspoon, Aubree McAllister, Addison Hill, and Emily Walker were second in the 4x100 relay (51.03). Normangee’s Walker, Hill, Jordan Noack and McAllister were third in the 4x200 (1:48.08)

Hearne’s Jada Johnson was second in the triple jump (35-6)

Somerville’s Camia Martin was third in the 100 (12.89).

The Hearne boys were fourth with 48 points, trailing Refugio 112, Shiner 62, Goldthwaite 50 and Mason 49.

Hearne’s Jabari Dunn won the 200 (22.23) and 400 (50.03) and anchored the 4x100 relay along with Justavian Benford, Damian Gunnels, Keyshawn Langham that was second in 42.98. Gunnels was third in the 100 (11.16)

Normangee’s Izaha Jones won the long jump (23-6.75).

CLASS 6A

Region II

Waco Midway

GIRLS

High jump – 1, Claire Lowrey, Rockwall, 5-10; 2, Jaela Auguste, Conroe Grand Oaks, 5-9

Long jump – 1, India Alix, Klein, 21-0.25; 2, Ayanna Jones, Belton, 20-10.

Discus – 1, Makenna Marshall, Langham Creek, 147-10; 2, Keyona Otis, Harker Heights, 136-6.

Triple jump – 1, Alix, Klein, 40-4.25; 2, Jones, Belton, 39-1; 5, Symoria Adkins, Bryan, 38-2.75 (PR).

Shot put – 1, Favor Anyanwu, Garland Sachse, 43-0.5 (PR); 2, Otis, Harker Heights, 41-11.25 (PR).

Pole vault – 1, Molly Haywood, Tomball Memorial, 14-4; 2, Quinn Calhoun, Cypress Woods, 12-6

3,200 – 1, Emily Ellis, Bridgeland, 10:38.04; 2, Gabrielle Hoots, Klein Oak, 10:45.55.

4x100 – 1, Klein Forest, 45.85 (SR); 2, Duncanville, 46.67.

800 – 1, Taryn Bailey, DeSoto, 2:14.53; 2, Emma Goeke, Cypress Ranch, 2:15.26.

100 hurdles – 1, Zaire Moore, Cypress Falls, 13.75 (PR); 2, Kayla Meyers, Klein Forest, 13.76.

100 – 1, Chrystal McDaniel, DeSoto, 11.72; 2, Kennedy Swann, Grand Sachse, 11.79.

4x200 – 1, Dallas Skyline, 1:38.28 (SR); 2, Cypress Ranch, 1:38.72; 4, Bryan (Ja’nasja Gafford, Saniyah Johnson, Joy Wells, Symoria Adkins), 1:39.43 (SR).

400 – 1, Kyaliah Davis, Klein Forest, 55.73 (PR); 2, Michaela Mouton, Killeen, 56.06 (PR).

300 hurdles – 1, Meyers, Klein Forest, 41.95 (PR); 2, Zaire Moore, Cypress Falls, 42.19 (PR); 3, Adkins, Bryan, 43.38.

200 – 1, Royaltee Brown, Dallas Skyline, 23.72; 2, Aaliyah Gipson, Duncanville, 23.80 (PR).

1,600 – 1, Kathryn Koonts, Klein, 4:50.83; 2, Natasja Beijen, The Woodlands, 4:50.83.

4x400 – 1, Duncanville, 3:47.81; 2, Bridgeland, 3:49.48 (SR).

Points – 1, Duncanville 59; 2, Klein Forest 58; 3, Klein, 50; 4, (tie) Dallas Skyline and Bridgeland, 43; 16, Bryan 10

BOYS

Long jump – 1, Dorian Friend, Spring, 23-2.75; 2, Cory O’Bryant, Tomball Memorial, 23-1.5

Discus – 1, Mitchell Blakeslee, The Woodlands, 173-4; 2, Lukia Rawls, Klein Cain, 164-9; 3, Ishmael Ealoms, Bryan, 159-10.

High jump – 1, Calen Jones, Duncanville, 6-9; 2, Cory O’Bryant Tomball Memorial, 6-9; 3, Tyson Turner, Bryan, 6-8.

Shotput – 1, Kenneth Burgess, Klein Collins, 55-4; 2, Markis Deal, Garland Naaman Forest, 54-9.

Triple jump – 1, Josh Harris, Waxahachie, 47-10 (PR); 2, Aksel Richard, Klein, 47-3.25 (PR).

Pole vault – 1, Colton Rhodes, Klein Cain, 17-6 (PR); 2, Joey Marlow, The Woodlands, 15-6 (PR)

Wheelchair shot put – 1, Kesean Paire, Woodville, 25-11; 2, Nathan Bresee, Mansfield, 22-8 (PR).

3,200 – 1, Nathanael Berhane, Wylie, 9:07.34 (PR); 2, Thomas Kubala, Klein, 9:11.91 (PR).

4x100 – 1, Duncanville, 40.08 (SR); 2, Klein Forest, 40.47.

800 – 1, Kyle Easton, The Woodlands, 1:54.44; 2, Aaron Crittendon, Killeen Ellison, 1:54.63 (PR).

110 hurdles – 1, Samuel Alves, Rockwall, 13.86 (SR); 2, Cameron Jackson, Spring, 13.96 (PR).

100 – Pierre Goree, Duncanville, 10.23; 2, Tr’Darius Taylor, Temple, 10.42 (PR).

100 wheelchair – 1, Nathan Bresee, Mansfield, 18.65.

400 – 1, Logan Popelka, Wylie, 46.99; 2, Dominic Byles, Mansfield Lake Ridge, 47.28 (PR).

400 wheelchair – 1, Bresee, Mansfield, 1:06.04 (PR).

300 hurdles – 1, Alex Ornelas, Langham Creek, 36.20 (PR); 2, Cameron Boger, Mesquite, 37.09 (SR).

200 – 1, Khamari Terrell, Killeen Shoemaker, 20.50 (PR); 2, Watkins, Klein Forest, 20.89 (PR).

1,600 – 1, Nathaniel Berhane, Wylie, 4:12.03 (PR); 2, Jerry Mendez, Klein, 4:13.50 (PR).

4x400 – 1, Klein, 3:13.72 (SR); 2, Mansfield Lake Ridge, 3:14.11 (SR)

Totals – 1, Duncanville 68; 2, Klein 61; 3, The Woodlands 52; 4, Klein Forest 44; 5, Wylie 36; 18, Bryan 12

CLASS 5A

Region III

Humble’s Turner Stadium

GIRLS

Triple jump – 1, Suzan Ogunleye, Pflugerville Hendrickson, 40-10.5; 2, Sanaria Butler, Port Neches-Groves, 40-4; 6, Claire Spiller, College Station, 38-0.

Discus – 1, Ana De La Garza, College Station, 127-10; 2, Allison Morris, Pflugerville Hendrickson, 125-4; 3, Emily Huchingson, College Station, 114-0.

Wheelchair shotput – 1, Maria Ireland, College Station, 17-6; 2, Skylar Herrera, George Ranch, 10-11.75.

Pole vault – 1, Kaci Andrus, Barbers Hill, 12-0; 2, Charlotte Stevens, Austin McCallum, 10-6; 4, Phoebe Lemmon, Consol, 10-0; 5, Madeleine Knoop, Consol, 10.0; 6, Ella Hawryluk, College Station, 9-6.

High jump – 1, Kacie Andrus, Barbers Hill, 5-5 (PR); 2, Kelsey Slater, College Station, 5-4

Shot put – 1, Ava Roberts, Pflugerville, 40-10.75; Lauryn Jackson, 40-0.25 (PR)

Long jump – Tairah Johnson, FB Marshall, 19-11.50 (PR); 2, Sanaria Butler, Port Neches-Groves, 19-3.75 (PR)

3,200 – 1, Maddie Jones, College Station, 11:17.01 (PR); 2, Emma Little, Montgomery Lake Creek, 11:22.02; 3, Megan Roberts, CS, 11:32.30.

4x100 – 1, FB Marshall, 46.56; 2, Manvel, 47.44; 3, College Station (Psoularia Maxey, Tanasha Thompson, Ashonti Idlebird, Elnita Green), 47.73.

100 – Elnita Green, College Station, 11.59; 2, Susan Ogunleye, Pflugerville Hendrickson, 12.15

200 – 1, Green, College Station, 24.32; 2, Aloni Ransom, Katy Jordan, 24.78; 5, Jada Stanford, College Station, 25.13.

400 – 1, Sanaria Butler, Port Neches-Groves, 54.09 (PR); 2, Cesley Williams, FB Marshall, 55.14.

800 – 1, Tiyan Ogbeide, Katy Jordan, 2:16.22; 2, Hailey Johnson, Montomery Lake Creek, 2:16.76 (PR)

1,600 – 1, Jones, College Station, 5:03.73 (PR); 2, Emma Little, Lake Creek, 5:09.73; 5, Roberts, College Station, 5:24.89

100 hurdles – 1, Tairah Johnson, FB Marshall, 13.73; 2, Desirae Roberts, FB Marshall, 14.25 (PR); 4, Layni Kaase, College Station, 15.14

300 hurdles – 1, Roberts, FB Marshall, 43.15 (PR); 2, Layni Kasse, College Station, 44.75 (PR)

4x200 – 1, Manvel, 1:39.02; 2, FB Marshall, 1:40.67; 4, College Station (Maxey, Thompson, E’Mauri Smith, Idlebird), 1:43.99.

, 1:43.99.

4x400 – 1, Manvel, 3:49.28 (SR); 2, Fort Bend Marshall, 3:51.13 (SR).

Totals – 1, FB Marshall 118; 2, College Station 100; 3, Manvel 60; 4, Katy Jordan 52; 5, Pflugerville Hendrickson 33; 13, Rudder 12

BOYS

Shot put – 2, Alex Williams, Manvel, 56-10.75; 2, Shelton Peters, Katy Jordan, 55-11.5.

Pole vault – 1, Seth Jacobs, Santa Fe, 15-0; 2, Nathan Williams, Santa Fe, 14-9.

Triple jump – 1, Jayden Thrower, Barbers Hill, 48-2; 2, Kedrick Reescano, New Caney, 48-2; 3, Munzir Sharif, College Station, 47-11; 4, Nathanil Figgers, Rudder, 47-7.

Discus – 1, Alberto Orta, Friendswood, 177-2; 2, Alex Williams, Manvel, 173-7.

Long jump – 1, William Williams, Magnolia West, 22-6.5; 2, JyAdrian Wortham, Fort Bend Marshall, 22-42.5 (PR); 6, Dre’Kavian Minor, Consol, 21-7.

High jump – 1, Figgers, Rudder, 6-10 (PR); 2, Keandre Jones, Port Arthur Memorial, 6-8

4x100 – 1, Manor, 41.21 (SR); 2, New Caney, 41.58 (SR).

4x200 – 1, FB Marshall, 1:24.93; 2, Rosenberg Terry, 1:26.70.

4x400 – 1, Brenham (Hemphill, Ragston, La’Tre Bonner, Johnson), 3:18.06; 2, Manvel, 3:18.69.

100 – 1, Che Nwabuko, Manor, 10.44; 2, Christopher Blocker, New Caney, 10.62 (PR); 5, Jalon Webber, Rudder, 10.87.

200 – 1, Nwabuko, Manor, 10.44; 2, Gerard Holmes, FB Marshall, 21.09; 5, Demin Day, College Station, 21.70; 6, Webber, Rudder, 21.83.

400 – 1, Eric Hemphill, Brenham, 47.50; 2, Cameron Chin, Baytown Sterling, 47.86 (PR).

800 – 1, Kepler Huntress, Austin LASA, 1:53.58 (PR); 2, Cyrus Jacobs Jr., Port Neches-Groves 1:54.76 (PR)

3,200 – 1, Christopher Riley, Austin McCallum, 9:28.09; 2, Zade Kayyali, Friendswood, 9:34.77 (PR)

1,600 – 1, Riley, McCallum, 4:19.75; 2, Owen Maxwell, Magnolia West, 4:23.50 (PR)

110 hurdles – 1, Arveyon Davis, FB Marshall, 13.84 (PR); 2, Chris Brinkley, FB Marshall, 13.96.

300 hurdles – 1, Chris Brinkey, FB Marshall, 36.25; 2, Arveyon Davis, FB Marshall, 37.98 (PR).

4x400 – 1, FB Marshall, 3:16.57; 2, Brenham (La’Tre Bonner, Savion Ragston, Saif Mohammad, Eric Hemphill), 3:17.72 (SR)

Totals – 1, FB Marshall 102; 2, Manor 48; 3, Manvel 41; 4, New Caney 36; 5, Friendswood 34; 6, Brenham 26; 22, College Station 8; A&M Consolidated 1

CLASS 3A

GIRLS

Region III

Waco Midway

Pole vault – 1, Laney Kucera, West, 12-0; 2, Hailey Hays, Franklin, 10-0; 4, (tie) Katelynn Brock, Caldwell, 9-0

High jump – 1, Shadasia Brackens, Fairfield, 5-5; 2, Sophia Vykukal, Brazos, 5-5

Long jump – 1, Yierra Flemings, Cameron, 19-11; 2, Makayla Pavelka, West, 19-5; 4, Ja’Asia Mathis, Caldwell, 18-3.5

Discus – 1, Brackens, Fairfield, 127-1; 2, Graycee Mosley, Troy, 124-10.

Triple jump – 1, Flemings, Cameron, 39-1 (PR); 2, Pavelka, West, 38-1.75 (PR).

Shot put – 1, Shamari Strawther, Farfield, 37-5 (PR); 2, Breyunna Dowell, Fairfield, 37-1; 4, T’Niyah Miles, Rockdale, 34-11.75.

3,200 – 1, Esmeralda Garcia, Brazos, 12:17.22; 2, Emilee Schneider, Van Vleck, 12:24.04; 6, Mattie Brown, Franklin, 12:49.77.

4x100 – 1, Cameron (Brittani Drake, Dayzsha Bradley, Lauren Harris, Brandi Drake), 48.65 (SR); 2, Fairfield, 48.69 (SR)

800 – 1, Madelyn McFadden, Franklin, 2:21.79 (PR); 2, Esmeralda Garcia, Brazos, 2:23.99 (PR); 4, Kamree Wolridge, Lexington, 2:25.69

100 hurdles – 1, Flemings, Cameron, 14.35 (SR); 2, Kylee Goad, Troy, 14.91.

100 – 1, Jayla Franklin, Newton, 11.82; 2, Brandi Drake, Cameron, 12.23.

4x200 – 1, Cameron (Crystal Daniels, Dayzsha Bradley, Lauren Harris, Brittani Drake), 1:44.41 (SR); 2, Clifton, 1:44.66.

400 – 1, Flemings, Cameron, 57.23; 2, Brackens, Fairfield, 57.75 (PR); 5, Wolridge, Lexington, 1:00.89.

300 hurdles – 1, Brooke Munoz, New Waverly, 45.57 (PR); 2, Samantha Rabius, East Bernard, 46.02 (PR).

200 – 1, Franklin, Newton, 24.60; 2, Martin, Woodville, 25.24 (PR); 3, Drake, Cameron, 25.28 (PR).

1,600 – 1, Garcia, Brazos, 5:36.90; 2, Emilee Schneider, Van Vleck, 5:39.77 (PR).

4x400 – 1, Fairfield, 4:02.66; 2, Cameron (Camryn Ward, Lauren Harris, Drake, Flemings), 4:04.48; 6, Lexington (Maya Bell, Kristina Jenkins, Makayla Martinez, Reagan Gutierrez), 4:14.74.

Totals – 1, Cameron 110; 2, Fairfield 93; 3, West 44; 4, Lorena 41; 5, Newton 40; 11, Franklin 19; 16, Lexington 8; 17, Caldwell 7; 24, Rockdale 4

BOYS

Long jump – 1, Chris Preddie, Little River Academy, 24-5; 2, Orrin Green, Whitley, 22-5.75; 3, Michael Booker, Franklin, 21-8.5

Pole vault – 1, Nathan Westbrook, Troy, 23-0; 2, Joseph Tuggle, Crockett, 13-0.

Discus – 1, Gavin Edwards, Tarkington, 155-10; 2, Valon Vickers, McGregor, 149-1; 5, Travis Balcar, Caldwell, 139-2.

High jump – 1, Linus Mannino, Woodville, 6-10 (PR); 2, Daniel Cowen, Caldwell, 6-5 (PR); 6, Devyn Hidrogo, Franklin, 6-2 (PR).

Shot put – 1, Elijah Freeman, Diboll, 48-3.75; Edwards, Tarkington, 47-5.5.

Triple jump – 1, Preddie, Academy, 49-1.25; 2, Cowen, Caldwell, 43-10.5; 3, Jaquarius Hardman, Cameron, 43-6; 5, Malcolm Murphy, Franklin, 43-0.5.

3,200 – 1, Colby Kurtz, East Bernard, 9:57.56 (PR); 2, Nathan Evans, Cam-eron, 10:01.21.

4x100 – 1, Franklin (Michael Booker, Parker Boyett, Synsai Kizzee, Murphy), 42.54; 2, Buna, 43.06 (SR); 3, Caldwell (Ivan Granados, Jacob Beck, Conner Lee, Jamar Hewitt), 43.37.

800 – 1, Cooper Reeve, Eustace, 1:58.38 (PR); 2, Jayden Busby, Riesel, 1:59.95 (PR).

110 hurdles – 1, Daylon Washington, Lexington, 14.71; 2, Josh Davis, Pales-tine Westwood, 15.25 (PR); 5, Mason Elliott, Franklin, 15.50 (PR).

4x200 – 1, Franklin (Boyett, Jayden Jackson, Murphy, Kizzee), 1:29.84; 2, West, 1:29.86 (SR); 3, Caldwell (Granados, Hewitt, Lee, Beck), 1:29.96 (SR).

400 – 1, Darieus Dixon, McGregor, 48.63 (PR); 2, Jake Haney, Eustace, 50.96 (PR).

300 hurdles – 1, Washington, Lexington, 38.42 (PR); 2, Tracer Lopez, Cameron, 39.16 (PR); 5, Wolridge, Lexington, 40.83 (PR).

100 – 1, Adan Lewis, Danbury, 10.92; 2, Jacob Beck, Caldwell, 10.99; 5, Booker, Franklin, 11.09.

200 – 1, Tim Grice, Rockdale, 21.85; 2, Wyatt Wolf, West, 22.47 (PR).

1,600 – 1, Nathan Evans, Cameron, 4:31.88; 2, Carlos Cortez, Troy, 4:33.31 (PR).

4x400 – 1, McGregor, 3:23.11 (SR); 2, Clifton, 3:24.75 (SR); 6, Cameron (Drake, Javoun Goldsby, Armondo Reyes, Lopez), 3:33.08.

Totals – 1, Franklin 53; 2, Caldwell 50; 3, McGregor 38; 4, Eustace 36; 5, West 35; 6, Cameron 34; 9, Lexington 22; 23, Rockdale 10.

CLASS 2A

Region III

Palestine’s Wildcat Stadium

GIRLS

High jump – 1, Aerin Thompson, Cayuga, 35-2; 2, Amber Harris, Beckville, 35-2.

Triple jump – 1, JaToryia Barnes, San Augustine, 37-5.5; 2, Kiana Bennett, Shelbyville, 35-4.5; 4, Maya Calvin, Leon, 34-2.

Pole vault – 1, Calle Minter, Big Sandy, 10-3; 2, Scout Lovell, Lovelady, 10-0; 3, Miranda Andreski, Bremond, 9-0.

Long jump – 1, Victoria Byrd, Joquin, 18-1.5; 2, Barnes, San Augustine, 17-8.75.

Shot put – 1, Saniya Suiters, Marlin, 34-9.25; 2, Ariana Neal, Douglass, 34-8.

Discus – 1, Kylie Pugh, Lovelady, 112-05; 2, Haylie Warrick, Hawkins, 105-2.

3,200 – 1, Cassity Turner, Cross Roads, 12:25.48; 2, Mattie Burns, Martins Mill, 12:39.08.

4x100 – 1, Bremond (Josie Swick, Armiyah Castilleja, Messiah McGowan, D’Miyah Griffin), 50.24; 2, Chilton, 50.48; 4, Leon (Makaila Woods, Maya Calvin, Kaitlyn Krischner, Emily Sitton), 50.99.

800 – 1, Emily Pharris, Shelbyville, 2:25.34; 2, Charlisa Teagle, San Augustine, 2:25.80.

100 hurdles – 1, Zoey Messick Big Sandy, 15.70; 2, Anyya Mitchell, Lovelady, 16.19.

100 – 1, Byrd, Joquin, 11.70; 2, Mihyia Davis, Lovelady, 12.291; 3, Griffin, Bremond, 12.293.

4x200 – 1, Shelbyville, 1:46.93; 2, Lovelady, 1:47.01; 4, Leon (Woods, Calvin, Kirschner, Sitton), 1:49.47.

400 – 1, Aerin Thompson, Cayuga, 1:00.94; 2, Madyson Freeman, Douglas, 1:01.65.

300 hurdles – 1, Messick, Big Sandy, 47.61; 2, DeeDee Davis, Mount Enter-prise, 47.85; 3, Castilleja, Bremond, 49.76.

200 – 1, Victoria Byrd, Joaquin, 25.57; 2, Kiana Bennett, Shelbyville, 26.60; 2, Griffin, Bremond, 27.01.

1,600 – 1, Emily Pharris, Shelbyville, 5:43.95; 2, Turner, Cross Roads, 5:44.62.

4x400 – 1, Shelbyville, 4:11.20; 2, Crawford, 4:14.65; 4, Centerville (Keyonna Holley, Mariah Wright, Jaici Minter, Kameron Denman), 4:19.66.

Totals – 1, Shelbyville 83; 2, Lovelady 68; 3, Bremond 44; 4, San Augustine 43; 5, Joaquin 31; 10, Leon 20; 23, Centerville 8.

BOYS

High jump – 1, Jeremy Dezell, Big Sandy, 6-6; 2, Isaac Johnson, Dawson, 6-4.

Triple jump – 1, Terry Bussey, Timpson, 45-7.75; 2, Jamarquis Johnson, Rosebud-Lott, 44-4.

Pole vault – 1, Billy Eaton, Bruceville-Eddy, 16-0; 2, Jaxson Bray, Bosqueville, 14-6.

Long jump – 1, Johnson, Rosebud-Lott, 23-0.5; 2, Aubrey Woodard, Gladewater Union, 22-3.75.

Shot put – 1, Praiyer Jones, Marlin, 53-10; 2, Derion Gullette, Marlin, 53-6.785; 2, Levodrick Phillips, Centerville, 43-3.

Discus – 1, Jones, Marlin, 149-1; 2, Erick Castillo, Lovelady, 138-9; 4, David Williams, Bremond, 135-0.

3,200 – 1, Jose Garcia, Cushing, 10:21.96; 2, Noah Godde, Timpson, 10:42.75; 5, Cyris Gray, Centerville, 11:01.56.

4x100 – 1, Marlin, 42.57; 2, Timpson, 42.77.

800 – 1, Kasen Jeitz, Centerville, 1:58.89; 2, Garcia, Cushing, 2:00.48; 4, Jonah White, Bremond, 2:01.48.

110 hurdles – 1, J’Koby Williams, Beckville, 15.02; 2, Shuan Easterling, Love-lady, 15.38; 5, Braylen Wortham, Bremond, 16.63.

100 – 1, Jared Brackens, Kerens, 10.61; 2, Bussey, Timpson, 10.81.

4x200 – 1, Timpson, 1:29.29; 2, Marlin, 1:29.88.

400 – 1, Kasen Jeitz, Centerville, 49.08; 2, Huston Powers, Crawford, 49.84.

300 hurdles – 1, Logan Rogers, Alto, 39.71; 2, Williams, Beckville, 39.73; 3, Brett Wagnon, Centerville, 41.36.

200 – 1, Jared Brackens, Kerens, 22.28; 2, Brody Eaves, Price Carlisle, 22.75.

1,600 – 1, Jose Garcia, Cushing, 4:38.00; 2, Lastin Madson, Bruceville-Eddy, 4:45.07; 3, Grant Franks, Centerville, 4:48.02; 4, Luke Carter, Centerville, 4:57.93; 6, Cyris Gray, Centerville, 4:59.70.

4x400 – 1, Centerville (Andrew Newman, Brett Wagnon, Cade Smith, Kasen Jeitz), 3:22.71; 2, Beckville, 3:23.42.

Totals – 1,; 4, Centerville 61; 5, Kerens 36; 17, Bremond 10.

Class 2A

Region IV

Javelina Stadium

GIRLS

High jump – 1, Meredith Magliola, Schulenberg, 5-3; 2, Chesney Machacek, Shiner, 5-3.

Triple jump – 1, Brooklyn Lamprecht, Three Rivers, 35-10; 2, Jada Johnson, Hearne, 35-6; 4, Emma Kovasovic, Somerville, 34-1.75.

Pole vault – 1, Ella Strickland, Junction, 12-6; 2, Tristin Keller, Mason, 10-6; 6, Riley de la Garza, Normangee, 8-6.

Shot put – 1, Ciara Tilley, Refugio, 41-1; Cayla Albers, Falls City, 36-5; 4, Alexis Macik, Snook, 34-4.

Long jump – 1, Whitley Carter, Evadale, 18-5.25; 2, Sloan Spenrath, Harper, 17-11.75.

Discus – 1, Ali Janecka, Flatonia, 120-7; 2, Lauren Olson, Mason, 119-8.

3,200 – 1, Cassidy Bilsing, Normangee, 11:33.48; 2, Margaret Bartlow, San Antonio Stacey, 11:50.67.

4x100 – 1, Shiner, 50.20; 2, Normangee (Christina Witherspoon, Aubree McAllister, Addison Hill, Emily Walker), 51.03; 5, Somerville (RaMaya Carter, Emma Kovasovic, Deana Williams, Camia Martin), 51.77.

800 – 1, Kamryn Loeffler, Mason, 2:25.36; 2, Riley Rainosek, Shiner, 2:26.57; 5, Lindsey Gooch, Iola, 2:28.17.

100 hurdles – 1,Strickland, Junction, 14.96; 2, Kaylee Price, Harper, 15.61; 5, Ava Pointer, Iola, 16.64.

100 – 1, Peyton Oliver, Refugio, 12.50; 2, Avery Koonce, Thrall, 12.71; 3, Martin, Somerville, 12.89; 4, Bre’asia Louis, Snook, 12.91.

4x200 – 1, Harper, 1:48.40; 2, Shiner, 1:48.70; 3, Normangee (Emily Walker, Hill, Jordan Noack, McAllister), 1:48.08, 1:49.68; 6, Somerville (Carter, Kovasovic, Mardaisa Snowden, Martin), 1:51.98.

400 – 1, Eliza Cope, Mason, 59.19; 2, Riley Haug, Refugio, 1:01.28; 5, Gooch, 1:02.75.

300 hurdles – 1, Lainey Jernigan, Goldthwaite, 45.26; 2, Reagan Johnson, Falls City, 45.28; 6, Bre’anna, Snook, 50.07.

200 – 1, Cope, Mason, 25.93; 2, Talli Millican, Harper, 26.08; 4, Bre’asia Louis, Snook, 26.82.

1,600 – 1, Bilsing, Normangee, 5:24.44; 2, Margaret Bartow, San Antonio Stacey, 5:26.79.

4x400 – 1, Mason, 4:08.80; 2, Shiner, 4:08.94.

Totals – 1, Shiner 83; 2, Mason 71; 3, Harper 62; 4, Normangee 49; 5, Refugio 47; 10, Somerville 16; 16, Snook 13; 18, (tie) Iola and Hearne 8.

BOYS

Shot put – 1, Gary Farr, Evadale, 44-11; 2, Maximous Hernandez, Brack-ettville, 44-9

Long jump – 1, Izaha Jones, Normangee, 23-6.75; 2, Dalton Brooks, Shiner, 22-10.25.

Discus – 1, Douglas Brooks, Shiner, 159-03; 2, Stryker Leschber, Thorndale, 142-01; 6, Jr. Molina, Normangee, 128-4.

Pole vault – 1, Anthony Meacham, Woodsboro, 15-0; 2, Layton Niemann, Woodsboro, 13-0.

Triple jump – 1, (tie) Antwaan Gross, Refugio and Caden Soliz, Three Rivers.

High jump – 1, Brody Comey, Mason, 36-3; 2, Anthony Keanu, Schulenberg, 16-3.

3,200 – 1, Abraham Morales, Brackettville, 10:06.19; 2, Connor Bartek, Goldthwaite, 10:07.03.

4x100 – 1, Refugio, 42.77; 2, Hearne (Justavian Benford, Damian Gunnels, Keyshawn Langham, Jabari Dunn), 42.98.

800 – 1, Abraham Morales, Brackettville, 2:00.93; 2, Colton Esse, Goldthwaite, 2:03.16.

110 hurdles – 1, Ka’Dedran Wilson, Weimar, 15.46; 2, Jared Wallace, Riviera Kaufer, 15.52.

100 – 1, Campbell, Refugio, 10.74; 2, Branson McCoy, Thorndale, 11.12; 3, Damian Gunnels, Hearne, 11.16.

4x200 – 1, Refugio, 1:28.14; 2, Mason, 1:31.86; 5, Somerville (Verkobe Woodberry, Dameon Bryant, Ian Teague, Johnny Legg), 1:33.36.

400 – 1, Jabari Dunn, Hearne, 50.03; 2, Lucas Matta, Granger, 51.13; 6, Teagan Creamer, Iola, 53.25.

300 hurdles – 1, Chai Whitmire, Refugio, 40.56; 2, Tyler Bishop, Shiner, 41.26.

200 – 1, Jabari Dunn, Hearne, 22.23; 2, Brooks, Shiner, 22.29; 6, Tanner Gore, 23.30.

1,600 – 1, Morales, Bracketville, 4:31.40; 2, Antonio Martinez, Louise, 4:35.91.

4x400 – 1, Refugio, 3:27.39; 2, Goldthwaite, 3:31.67.

Totals – 1, Refugo 112; 2, Shiner 62; 3, Goldthwaite 50; 4, Mason 49.5; 5, Hearne 48; 15, Normangee 11; 24, Somerville 4; 30 (tie), Burton and Iola 1