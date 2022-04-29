College Station hires former Bryan coach Davis as new volleyball coach

College Station has hired Hays Consolidated’s and former Bryan coach Ashley Davis as its new head volleyball coach.

Davis coached Bryan from 2015-18, making four straight playoff appearances.

Davis replaces Kacie Street, who resigned after four seasons to serve as executive director of Houston Skyline BCS, which will be a branch of the Houston Skyline volleyball club.

College Station made the announcement via social media. Davis also was head coach of the 13 Adidas team for Austin Performance the last three years.

Davis went 110-69 at Bryan, including 34-13 in her last season. She was 48-66 at Hays Consolidated.

Davis, who was the District 18-5A coach of the year in 2015, came to Bryan after serving as an assistant coach at Texas A&M International in Laredo. Before that, she was head coach at Laredo’s Lyndon B. Johnson High School. Davis graduated from Nixon-Smiley High School and played volleyball and softball at NAIA school St. Mary’s in Leavenworth, Kansas. She graduated from Texas Lutheran and earned her master’s from Texas State.

Before taking over the program at Laredo LBJ, Davis spent two years as head girls basketball coach and assistant volleyball coach at Carrizo Springs.