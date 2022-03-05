College Station girls win regional powerlifting meet, qualify 12 for state

LOCKHART — Five Lady Cougars won their weight classes and 12 qualified for state as the College Station girls powerlifting team won the Class 5A Division I Region 2 meet Saturday.
Anna Scarborough (114 pounds), Reese Sigler (132), Madison Barber (148), Fayth Ham (165) and Hanah Scott (181) each won their weight class, while Gaby Niswanger (105), Keileigh Bowie (123), Jacee Oehlert (148) and Emily Thompson (220) placed second and Anastasia Vielma (105) and Kylie Kramer (132) placed third to qualify for the state meet. Emma Hagerman (114) also placed third for the Lady Cougars, while Scarlet Whitacre (165) placed fifth, and Giovanna Castellani (148), Ashley Harris (165) and Jackelyn Avila (181) finished sixth.
College Station won the team title with 62 points, edging out Kyle Lehman (60). Buda Johnson finished a distant third with 17 points.
The state meet is set for 1 p.m. March 19 at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.