College Station girls win regional cross country meet

HUNTSVILLE — The College Station girls won the Class 5A Region III cross country championship Tuesday morning at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park.

The third-ranked Lady Cougars beat Georgetown by 55 points to win regionals for the second straight year and advance to the state meet set for Nov. 5 at Round Rock’s Ole Settler’s Park.

College Station had five runners place in the top 12 in the field of 173 led by Megan Roberts, who was third over the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 46 seconds. College Station’s Katherine Brunson placed fourth (18:48) followed by Maddie Jones (ninth, 19:25) Delaney Ulrich (10th, 19:25) Jadyn DeVerna (12th, 19:41), Audrey Wong (19th, 20:05) and Ellie Seagraves (64th, 21:26).

It was College Station’s fourth regional title overall and ninth time to advance to state.