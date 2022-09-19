College Station girls win Islander Splash Invitational

CORPUS CHRISTI — The College Station girls cross country team won the varsity gold division at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational on Saturday.
The No. 2 Lady Cougars had six runners finish in the top 20 in a field of 125. Maddie Jones placed third for the Lady Cougars followed by teammates Katherine Brunson (fifth), Megan Roberts (eighth), Delaney Ulrich (12th), Jadyn DeVerna (17th), Audrey Wong (19th) and Ellie Seagraves (48th).
The varsity boys team of Ricardo Lopez, Noah Benn, Vance Ballabina, Dylan McCue, Charlie Stafford, Eli Frey and Grant Maraist finished ninth in a field of 24 schools.