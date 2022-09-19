 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

College Station girls win Islander Splash Invitational

  • 0
College Station girls cross country team

The College Station girls cross country team

 SPECIAL TO THE EAGLE

CORPUS CHRISTI — The College Station girls cross country team won the varsity gold division at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational on Saturday.

The No. 2 Lady Cougars had six runners finish in the top 20 in a field of 125. Maddie Jones placed third for the Lady Cougars followed by teammates Katherine Brunson (fifth), Megan Roberts (eighth), Delaney Ulrich (12th), Jadyn DeVerna (17th), Audrey Wong (19th) and Ellie Seagraves (48th).

The varsity boys team of Ricardo Lopez, Noah Benn, Vance Ballabina, Dylan McCue, Charlie Stafford, Eli Frey and Grant Maraist finished ninth in a field of 24 schools.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navasota 42, Huffman Hargrave 14

HUFFMAN — Navasota used its potent ground game to put Huffman Hargrave in an early hole the Falcons couldn’t escape as the Rattlers won 42-14 …

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights: A&M 17, Miami 9

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert