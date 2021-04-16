College Station girls win area track meet, boys tie for title

MONTGOMERY — The College Station girls track and field team won the Class 5A District 19/20 area meet Thursday, while the Cougar boys tied Brenham for the team title.
The College Station girls had 159 points. Rudder placed ninth with 20 points, A&M Consolidated 14th with 13 points and Brenham 16th with 5.5 points.
The College Station and Brenham boys each had 94 points. Consol placed ninth with 34 points and Rudder had a point for 16th.
College Station’s Elnita Green won the girls 100 meters in 12.17 seconds and anchored the winning 4x100 relay team (47.83), which included Tamia Gooden, Aliyah Collins and Kate-Lynn Lockett. Gooden, Lockett, Collins and Ashonti Idlebird also won the 4x200 relay (1:43.37). Ana De La Garza won the discus (129 feet, 8 inches), while Kelsey Slater won the high jump (5-3) and Jayden Davenport won the 100 hurdles (15.37) for the Lady Cougars.
College Station’s Zeke Bryan won the boys long jump (22-5.25).
The top four finishers in each event advance to the 5A Region III meet on April 23-24 at Humble’s Turner Stadium.
Class 5A District 19/20
Area Meet
Here are results from the Class 5A District 19/20 area meet Thursday in Montgomery; top four finishers in each event advance to regionals.
Boys
Team totals: 1, (tie) Brenham and College Station 94; 3, Montgomery 65; 4, Kingwood Park 54; 5, Magnolia West 52; 6, Montgomery Lake Creek 46; 7, New Caney Porter 45; 8, Katy Paetow 37; 9, A&M Consolidated 34; 10, Magnolia 28; 16, Rudder 1
100: 1, Keanu Jones, Brenham, 10.73; 2, Bobby Drake, CS, 10.89; 4, Denim Day, CS, 11.14.
200: 1, Jones, Brenham, 22.09; 4, Drake, CS, 22.45; 5, Savion Ragston, Brenham, 22.62.
400: 1, Eric Hemphill, Brenham, 49.35; 2, Cameron Johnson, CS, 50.28; 4, Latre Bonner, Brenham, 50.71.
800: 1, Mitchell Traweek, Magnolia West, 1:59.23; 2, Andrew Riechman, CS, 1:59.28; 3, Diego Cardenas, Consol, 2:00.60.
1,600: 1, Carter Gordy, Lake Creek, 4:24.75; 6, Nicolas Hilty, Consol, 4:36.77.
3,200: 1, Gordy, Lake Creek, 9:26.65.
110 hurdles: 1, Anthony Mangram, Waller, 15.33; 2, Xavier Harris, Brenham, 15.61; 5, Darius Curry, Brenham, 16.07.
300 hurdles: 1, Jacob Sandegren, Montgomery, 41.15; 2, Beau Kortan, College Station, 41.90; 3, Harris, Brenham, 41.95; 4, Chase Birch, College Station, 42.04.
4x100 relay: 1, Brenham (Jones, Hemphill, Javon Dixon, Amir Johnson), 41.75; 2, CS (Drake, Dalton Carnes, Denim Day, Terry Green), 42.13.
4x200 relay: 1, Montgomery, 1:29.58; 2, Consol (Jonathan Paull, Dakota Johnson, Justin Gooden, Jaylon Walter), 1:30.12; 6, Brenham (Dixon, Cam Richardson, Ragston, Johnson), 1:32.59.
4x400 relay: 1, Brenham (Johnson, Latre Bonner, Ragston, Hemphill), 3:23.07; 4, CS (Cameron Johnson, Terry Green, Lucas Sampson, Caden Brown), 3:27.14; 5, Consol (Cardenas, Gooden, Paull, Adam Jackson), 3:32.29.
Long jump: 1, Zeke Bryan, CS, 22 feet, 5.25 inches; 5, Carnes, CS, 21-2.5.
Shot put: 1, Sultan Bakare, Katy Paetow, 53-5; 3, Christian Watters, Consol, 47-9.5.
Discus: 1 Chance Nieser, Lake Creek, 168-11.5.
Triple jump: 1, Tre Harden, Montgomery, 44-3.5; 3, Bryan, CS, 44-0; 4, Munzir Sharif, CS, 43-5.25; 6, Trace Meadows, Consol, 42-5.
High jump: 1, Heston Kelly, Magnolia, 6-0; 6, Desnick Williams, Rudder, 5-8.
Pole vault: 1, McCormick Johnson, Kingwood Park, 12-6; 4, Adam Welguisz, CS, 12-0.
Girls
Team totals: 1, College Station 159; 2, Katy Paetow 98; 3, Porter 95; 4, Katy Jordan 43; 5, New Caney 33; 6, Magnolia 26; 7, Kingwood Park 24; 8, Montgomery 22.5; 9, Rudder 20; 10, Dayton 19; 14, Consol 13; 16, Brenham 5.5.
100: 1, Elnita Green, CS, 12.17; 2, Aliyah Collins, CS, 12.52; 3, Chasity Rayford, Rudder, 12.75; 4, Tanasha Thompson, CS, 12.88.
200: 1, Green, CS, 25.28; 3, Rayford, Rudder, 26.29; 4, Thompson, CS, 26.61.
400: 1, Tiyan Ogbeide, Katy Jordan, 57.15.
800: 1, Ogbeide, Katy Jordan, 2:16.00; 3, Maddie Jones, CS, 2:19.29.
1,600: 1, Jones, CS, 5:07.39.
3,200: 1, Emma Ellis, Magnolia, 11:02.02.
100 hurdles: 1, Jayden Davenport, CS, 15.37; 6, Camryn Kimes, CS, 16.35.
300 hurdles: 1, Eva Abshire, Porter, 45.36; 6, Ella Goodwin, Consol, 49.73.
4x100 relay: 1, CS (Tamia Gooden, Collins, Kate-Lynn Lockett, Green), 47.83; 4, Rudder (Charity Rayford, Shakira Johnson, Chasity Rayford, Olivia Bazy), 49.92; 5, Brenham (Glenda Hill, Camryn McClain, Chelsey Ward, Katelyn McClain), 50.04.
4x200 relay: 1, CS (Ashonti Idlebird, Gooden, Collins, Lockett), 1:43.37.
4x400 relay: 1, Porter, 4:04.94; 6, CS (Ellie Dang, Tanasha Thompson, Claire Spiller, Gooden), 4:10.73.
Long jump: 1, Onaleye, Katy Paetow, 18-5.25; 2, Idlebird, CS, 17-11.5.
Shot put: 1, Dezarai Stewart, Porter, 36-11.75; 3, Ana De La Garza, CS, 35-2.5; 6, Brook Roberson, Consol, 32-9.
Discus: 1, De La Garza, CS, 129-8; 3, Kendra Humphries, Consol, 108-0; 6, Kallie Williams, Consol, 97-0.
Triple jump: 1, Turni Onaleye, Katy Paetow, 40-1.5; 2, Spiller, CS, 39-0.5; 3, Idlebird, CS, 37-9.5.
High jump: 1, Kelsey Slater, CS, 5-3; 3, (tie) Kayleigh Calvert, CS, 5-0; 5, (tie) Destanee Cooper, Brenham, 5-0.
Pole vault: 1, Skylar Suggitt, Kingwood Park, 11-6; 4, Kira Zercher, Consol, 9-0; 6, Madison Traweek, CS, 8-0.