College Station girls win area track meet, boys tie for title

MONTGOMERY — The College Station girls track and field team won the Class 5A District 19/20 area meet Thursday, while the Cougar boys tied Brenham for the team title.

The College Station girls had 159 points. Rudder placed ninth with 20 points, A&M Consolidated 14th with 13 points and Brenham 16th with 5.5 points.

The College Station and Brenham boys each had 94 points. Consol placed ninth with 34 points and Rudder had a point for 16th.

College Station’s Elnita Green won the girls 100 meters in 12.17 seconds and anchored the winning 4x100 relay team (47.83), which included Tamia Gooden, Aliyah Collins and Kate-Lynn Lockett. Gooden, Lockett, Collins and Ashonti Idlebird also won the 4x200 relay (1:43.37). Ana De La Garza won the discus (129 feet, 8 inches), while Kelsey Slater won the high jump (5-3) and Jayden Davenport won the 100 hurdles (15.37) for the Lady Cougars.

College Station’s Zeke Bryan won the boys long jump (22-5.25).

The top four finishers in each event advance to the 5A Region III meet on April 23-24 at Humble’s Turner Stadium.

Class 5A District 19/20

Area Meet