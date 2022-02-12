College Station girls track and field team wins Cypress Springs meet

CYPRESS — The College Station girls track and field team won four events and scored 125 points to claim the team championship over second-place Houston Stratford at the Cypress Springs Panther Invitational on Saturday.

College Station’s Megan Roberts won the girls 3,200 meters and took third in the 800, while Maddie Jones won the 1,600 and Elnita Green the 100. Ashonti Idlebird, Tanasha Thompson, Kate-Lynn Lockett and Green also won the 4x200 relay. Katherine Brunson placed second and Ellie Seagraves third in the 1,600. Ellie Dang finished second in the 400. Tatum Hapes, Avery Krammer, Natalie Young and Jones placed second in the 4x800 relay, and Tamia Gooden, Thompson, Lockett and Green finished third in the 4x100 relay.