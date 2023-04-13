The College Station girls won four of five events in helping the Lady Cougars score 88 points in opening-day action of the District 21-5A track & field meet at Cougar Stadium on Wednesday.

Sophomore Ella Hawryluk won the triple jump (36 feet, 1 inch) and pole vault (9-6). Senior Kelsey Slater won the high jump (5-4) and junior Delaney Ulrich won the 3,200 meters in 11 minutes, 23.63 seconds.

The Lake Creek girls are second with 41 points, one more than A&M Consolidated.

On the boys side, Rudder senior Nathanil Figgers won the high jump (6-2). Lake Creek leads with 56 points followed by Magnolia 53, College Station 46 and Rudder 29.

The meet will conclude Thursday.

BOYS

3,200 – 1, Carter Gordy, Lake Creek, 9 minutes, 15.94 seconds; 2, Buddy Burke, Lake Creek, 9:50.67; 5, Chris Ross, A&M Consolidated, 10:11.25; 6, Noah Benn, College Station, 10:12.25.

High jump – 1, Nathanil Figgers, Rudder, 6 feet, 2 inches; 2, Eric Stevens, Magnolia West, 6-0; 3, Cody Dixon, College Station, 6-0; 4, Za’montae Wells, Rudder, 6-0.

Discus – 1, Chase Brown, Lake Creek, 154-4; 2, Joshua Garner, Magnolia, 139-4; 6, Charlie Farrell, College Station, 132-8.

GIRLS

3,200 – 1, Delaney Ulrich, College Station, 11:23.63; 2, Emma Bass, Lake Creek, 11:31.74; 4, Megan Roberts, College Station, 11:42.48.

High jump – 1, Kelsey Slater, College Station, 5-4; 2, Layni Kaase, College Station, 5-3; 4, Zoey Montgomery, Consol, 4-10; 6, Kimora Maxey, Rudder, 4-10.

Triple jump – 1, Ella Hawryluk, College Station, 36-1; 2, Hope Mueller, College Station, 35-3.25; 3, Di’Rihanna Roberts, Consol, 35-2.50.

Pole vault – Hawryluk, College Station, 10-6; 2, Lucy Dewolf, Lake Creek, 10-0; 3, Phoebe Lemmon, Consol, 10-0; 6, Ryleigh Shulse, Consol, 9-6.

Shot put – 1, Josie Honchell, Magnolia, 36-4.25; 2, Kendra Humphries, Consol, 35-7.25; 3, Jayden Davenport, College Station, 34-11.75; 4, Emily Huchingson, College Station, 32-8.5; 6, Michaela Clark, Consol, 29-1.25.

Adaptive wheelchair shot put – 1, Maria Ireland, Consol, 16-9.75.