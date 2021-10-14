College Station girls sweep titles at District 19-5A cross country meet

KATY — The College Station girls cross country team won the team and individual titles at the District 19-5A meet Thursday at Paul D. Rushing Park.

Megan Roberts led the Lady Cougars by winning the girls 5,000-meter race followed by Maddie Jones (third), Katherine Brunson (seventh), Ellie Seagraves (eighth), Jadyn DeVerna (12th), Avery Krammer (13th) and Audrey Wong (27th).

College Station finished with 32 team points for first place followed by Katy Jordan (44), Magnolia West (67), A&M Consolidated (109), Magnolia (120), Katy Paetow (169) and Waller (171). It is the Lady Cougars’ ninth district title in 10 seasons.

College Station’s JV girls team also swept the team and individual titles. Natalie Young led the Lady Cougars with a first-place finished followed by Kendall Bone (second), Allie Fleener (fourth), Lindsay Flanigan (10th) and Hope Mueller (11th).

College Station advances to the Class 5A Region III meet set for Oct. 25 at Kate Barr-Ross Park in Hunstville. The top four teams advanced to the UIL state meet. College Station has reached state seven times since 2012.