College Station’s Olivia Feagin scored three goals to lead the Lady Cougar girls soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Rudder in 21-5A play Friday night at Cougar Stadium.

Feagin scored once in the first half and added two in the second half for her hat trick. Camila Del Rio had the other goal. Del Rio added two assists, while Chelsea Fanning and Brooklyn Senkel each had one for College Station (3-3). The goalie was MacKenzie Martin.