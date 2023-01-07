College Station girls soccer team wins tournament finale over Friendswood

Eli Dang scored with five minutes left, and Sydney Abington earned the shutout in goal to lead the College Station girls soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Friendswood on Saturday in the 10th annual College Station Classic at Cougar Field.

College Station (1-1-1) lost to Austin 4-2 on Thursday and tied Kerrville Tivy 0-0 on Friday in the tournament. College Station’s backline of Ella Hawryluk, Addison Novosad, Emma Read and Cam Del Rio and goalkeeper Morgan Bell led the Lady Cougars’ effort against Tivy.

In other tournament action, A&M Consolidated lost to Katy Seven Lakes 1-0 on Friday, while Consol JV Black shut out Killeen Shoemaker JV 12-0, and Consol JV Maroon beat Royal 9-0. College Station JV shut out Madisonville 2-0.

College Station will compete in the Port Neches-Groves tournament beginning Thursday.