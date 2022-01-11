College Station girls soccer team wins 19-5A opener over Rudder

Shaley Lewis scored three goals, and Sarah Del Rio scored two to help lead the College Station girls soccer team past Rudder 8-0 on Tuesday in the teams’ District 19-5A opener at Cougar Field.

College Station’s Kylie McRaven, Brooklyn Senkel and Kayelee Rochelli also scored goals, while Taylor Jennings had three assists, and Kelsey Slater and Elie Dang each had one. College Station’s Emily Hord earned the shutout in goal.

The Lady Cougars will face Nederland at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Port Neches-Groves tournament.