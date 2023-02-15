BRENHAM — College Station’s Olivia Feagin and Kennedy Voitier each scored a goal, and MacKenzie Martin earned the shutout in goal as the Lady Cougar soccer team beat Brenham 3-0 on Tuesday night in District 21-5A play.

College Station also scored late in the game when a Brenham player knocked in Eli Dang’s crossing pass for an own goal as the Lady Tigers improved to 4-3 in district.

College Station won the JV match 2-0 with goals from Celeste Arellano and Arian Owens. Sydney Abington and Atzhiri Sotelo split time in goal for the Lady Cougars.

College Station will play at Montgomery Lake Creek at 7 p.m. Friday.