College Station girls soccer team rallies past Katy Jordan

KATY — Emily Hord scored on an assist from Kelsey Slater with less than three minutes left to lift the College Station girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Katy Jordan on Tuesday in District 19-5A play.

Katy Jordan broke a scoreless tie with seven minutes left, but College Station tied the match at 1 when Shaley Lewis’ cross deflected off a Lady Warrior defender for an own goal.

Goalkeeper Keira Herron earned the win, while Elie Dang, Ella Hawryluk, Ellie Hagen and Camila Del Rio played well on the back line for College Station, which improved to 9-5 in district.

Katy Jordan won the JV match 4-0.

College Station will play at Katy Paetow on Friday.