College Station girls soccer team races past Waller 7-1
College Station’s Simmy Ghosh and Taylor Jennings each scored two goals as the Lady Cougars beat Waller 7-1 in District 19-5A girls soccer action at Cougar Field.

Shaley Lewis, Kelsey Slater and Sarah Del Rio also scored goals for College Station, which improved to 7-4 in district. Lewis also had three assists, while Slater, Robin Loopstra and Kylie McRaven each had one.

College Station won the JV match 9-0. Brooklyn Senkel, Megan Miles and Cassie Watt each scored two goals, while Katelyn Coleman and Jillian Burns each scored one. Burns had two assists, and Morgan Bell, Grace Moore and Logan Auckland each had one.

College Station will play A&M Consolidated at Tigerland Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday. The JV match will start at 5 p.m.

