College Station girls soccer team opens PN-G tournament with win over Nederland

PORT NECHES-GROVES — Taylor Jennings scored two goals in the first 10 minutes, and the College Station girls soccer team cruised the rest of the way in a 3-0 victory over Nederland to open play Thursday at the Port Neches-Groves Cajun Classic.
College Station’s Robin Loopstra assisted Jennings’ first goal. The Lady Cougars (3-2) added a goal in the second half when Kelsey Slater converted a good pass from Kylie McRaven into a 3-0 lead.
College Station will face PN-G at 5 p.m. Friday at the tournament.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!