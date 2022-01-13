 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Station girls soccer team opens PN-G tournament with win over Nederland
PORT NECHES-GROVES — Taylor Jennings scored two goals in the first 10 minutes, and the College Station girls soccer team cruised the rest of the way in a 3-0 victory over Nederland to open play Thursday at the Port Neches-Groves Cajun Classic.

College Station’s Robin Loopstra assisted Jennings’ first goal. The Lady Cougars (3-2) added a goal in the second half when Kelsey Slater converted a good pass from Kylie McRaven into a 3-0 lead.

College Station will face PN-G at 5 p.m. Friday at the tournament.

