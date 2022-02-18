College Station girls soccer team loses at Magnolia

MAGNOLIA — The College Station girls soccer team lost to Magnolia 2-0 on Friday in District 19-5A play.
College Station fell to 6-4 in league play.
The Lady Cougars won the JV match 2-0. Katelyn Coleman scored both goals, while Logan Auckland had an assist, and Daniella Chapman and Arian Owens combined to earn the shutout in goal.
College Station will host Waller at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cougar Field. The JV match will start at 5 p.m.
