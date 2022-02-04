College Station girls soccer team falls to Katy Jordan but finds something to cheer about

The junior forward was talented enough to make Jordan pay for pressing up on a corner kick.

“They are very dangerous on corner kicks, but Kylie was able to get past the first girl and did a great job,” Pryor said.

College Station still had 2:53 left to tie the match, but Jordan tightened up its defense.

“[The goal] gave us some energy,” Pryor said.

College Station used all its energy in the first half on defense to keep the game manageable.

Jordan’s first wave of pressure resulted in a score off Brooklyn Chavis’ corner kick at the 30:15 mark. It was hard to say if the well-struck kick ricocheted off the cross bar and in or if the ball crossed the goal line when the Lady Cougars tried to clear.

“All goals count equally, but that goal was kind of like, ah, bummer,” Pryor said.

Herron and her defenders had another busy 10 minutes but managed to keep it a one-goal game until the Lady Cougars failed to clear a ball in the middle of their defensive zone. Jordan’s Jillian Sayers stepped up in traffic and rifled home an 18-yarder for a 2-0 lead.