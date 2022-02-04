College Station girls soccer team falls to Katy Jordan but finds something to cheer about

The Katy Jordan girls soccer team grabbed the District 19-5A lead with a stifling 2-1 victory over College Station, but the host Lady Cougars ended the match on a high note thanks to Kylie McRaven.
It was all Katy Jordan for the first 37 minutes in Friday’s game at Cougar Stadium. The Warriors (7-5, 6-1) scored both their goals in the first half with a 15-mph wind at their back that lowered the wind-chill factor to 26 degrees. Unfortunately, not much changed for College Station (4-7, 3-3) after intermission as the Lady Cougars still had trouble possessing the ball.
The Warriors threatened to tack on a consolation goal with time running down, but College Station senior goalkeeper Keira Herron was equal to the task. Herron made a diving stop on the rain-soaked turf to stop a 16-yard blast from freshman forward Madison Thompson with 4 minutes, 46 seconds left.
A few minutes later, Herron came up with an easier save and got the ball to McRaven, who eluded a defender near midfield and raced down the right side of the field with a defender marking her. McRaven never broke stride, managing to launch a 25-yard shot that sailed over the head of the goalie and found the back left corner of the net.
“It was unbelievable,” College Station coach Stoney Pryor said. “She’s a talented player.”
The junior forward was talented enough to make Jordan pay for pressing up on a corner kick.
“They are very dangerous on corner kicks, but Kylie was able to get past the first girl and did a great job,” Pryor said.
College Station still had 2:53 left to tie the match, but Jordan tightened up its defense.
“[The goal] gave us some energy,” Pryor said.
College Station used all its energy in the first half on defense to keep the game manageable.
Jordan’s first wave of pressure resulted in a score off Brooklyn Chavis’ corner kick at the 30:15 mark. It was hard to say if the well-struck kick ricocheted off the cross bar and in or if the ball crossed the goal line when the Lady Cougars tried to clear.
“All goals count equally, but that goal was kind of like, ah, bummer,” Pryor said.
Herron and her defenders had another busy 10 minutes but managed to keep it a one-goal game until the Lady Cougars failed to clear a ball in the middle of their defensive zone. Jordan’s Jillian Sayers stepped up in traffic and rifled home an 18-yarder for a 2-0 lead.
Jordan had a few more quality chances in the final 19 minutes of the first half, but College Station’s defense shut it down the rest of the way.
“They are a talented team,” Pryor said. “But for us to fight through all that, I was very pleased.”
The weather conditions didn’t favor either team, but they can make things tougher when you’re behind, Pryor said.
“We never want to come up with a loss, but that was a good showing,” he said.
College Station freshman Ella Hawryluk, juniors Camila Del Rio and Elie Dang and senior Ellie Hagen helped Herron on defense.
• NOTES — The teams started the match at 5 p.m, two hours earlier than scheduled. ... Jordan is in its first season of varsity competition with no seniors. It is a half-game ahead of Magnolia (10-1-1, 5-1) and a game ahead of A&M Consolidated (5-6, 4-1) in the 19-5A standings.