College Station girls soccer team earns road win in District 19-5A

MAGNOLIA — Three different Lady Cougars scored as the College Station girls soccer team beat Magnolia West 3-1 on Friday in District 19-5A play.

College Station took a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals from Taylor Jennings and Kelsey Slater, who scored on an assist from Camila Del Río. Magnolia West’s Alexa Hayes scored early in the second half, but the Lady Cougars answered with Simmy Ghosh’s goal on an assist from Jennings.

College Station wrapped up the first round of district play in fourth place in the league standings.

College Station won the JV match 2-0. Logan Auckland and Cassie Watt scored goals, while Brooklyn Senkel and Megan Miles had assists for the Lady Cougars.

College Station will play at Rudder at 7 p.m. Tuesday (JV at 5 p.m.).