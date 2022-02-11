 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station girls soccer team earns road win in District 19-5A
0 Comments

College Station girls soccer team earns road win in District 19-5A

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MAGNOLIA — Three different Lady Cougars scored as the College Station girls soccer team beat Magnolia West 3-1 on Friday in District 19-5A play.

College Station took a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals from Taylor Jennings and Kelsey Slater, who scored on an assist from Camila Del Río. Magnolia West’s Alexa Hayes scored early in the second half, but the Lady Cougars answered with Simmy Ghosh’s goal on an assist from Jennings.

College Station wrapped up the first round of district play in fourth place in the league standings.

College Station won the JV match 2-0. Logan Auckland and Cassie Watt scored goals, while Brooklyn Senkel and Megan Miles had assists for the Lady Cougars.

College Station will play at Rudder at 7 p.m. Tuesday (JV at 5 p.m.).

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights; A&M 9, UT Arlington 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert