College Station girls soccer team drops season opener to Friendswood
The College Station girls soccer team lost to Friendswood 3-0 on Thursday in the College Station Classic at Cougar Field. College Station will face Temple at 4 p.m. Friday, while Friendswood will play Rock Hill at 6 p.m. at Cougar Field.

College Station’s JV beat Temple 5-0. Cassie Watt had a hat trick for the Lady Cougars, while Megan Miles and Brooklyn Senkel each scored a goal. Kennedy Voitier and Laura Riano each had an assist, and Arian Owens and Brenna Mauldin shared the shutout in goal. College Station’s JV will face Klein Oak JV at 10 a.m. Friday.

