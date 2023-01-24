 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Station girls soccer team drops district opener

The College Station girls soccer team fell to Montgomery Lake Creek 3-0 on Tuesday night in a District 21-5A opener.

The Lady Cougars will play at Magnolia at 7 p.m. Friday.

