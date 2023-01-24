College Station girls soccer team drops district opener

The College Station girls soccer team fell to Montgomery Lake Creek 3-0 on Tuesday night in a District 21-5A opener.
The Lady Cougars will play at Magnolia at 7 p.m. Friday.
Bryan senior offensive lineman Isacc Ibarra announced his commitment to Navarro College on Wednesday night via Twitter.
The Bryan girls basketball team is learning how to win.
The Rudder Rangers boys basketball team had 13 seconds and the full length of the court to go to secure a 62-61 win over Magnolia West on Frid…
Rudder senior wide receiver Kevin Holmes committed to Texas A&M-Kingsville on Thursday via Twitter.
As junior guard Adam Jackson goes, the A&M Consolidated boys basketball defense goes.
The Woodlands Christian held off The Woodlands to win the 15th annual AggieCup Invitational by seven shots Tuesday at Miramont Country Club.
Bridgeland football coach David Raffield announced his retirement Tuesday. Raffield coached A&M Consolidated from 2011-16, going 46-26 and…
The two games between the A&M Consolidated and Magnolia West girls basketball teams this season came down to a pair of 3-pointers, a make …
2022 ALL-DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL
TEMPLE — The Bryan boys swimming team finished third and the Lady Vikings placed fifth at the District 12-6A meet Friday at Temple High School…
