College Station girls soccer team drops district match to Magnolia 3-1

Trailing Magnolia 2-0 at halftime, College Station girls soccer head coach Stoney Pryor told his team to nab one goal as soon as possible and see where that left them.

The Lady Cougars were able to get their scoring strike, but it came too late in a 3-1 loss in District 19-5A play Tuesday at Cougar Field.

College Station junior Kylie McRaven sent a screaming free kick from 40 yards towards the right side of the goal that made its way through traffic and bounced into the bottom right corner of the net. The goal came with two seconds remaining in the game.

“She has a strong leg, and she worked very hard in this game,” Pryor said. “So for her to even have anything left in the tank at that point was impressive to me. I was very pleased with her.”

The trouble for College Station (3-5, 1-1) was containing Magnolia’s speedy midfield anchored by central midfielders Laney Gonzales and Michelle Polo. Interplay between the two on overlapping runs helped create all three Lady Bulldog goals and eight second-half shots on goal.

“They did a great job, and they move well off the ball,” Pryor said. “They do play very well together, and they have a bunch of girls with some powerful legs.”