College Station girls soccer team drops district match to Magnolia 3-1

Trailing Magnolia 2-0 at halftime, College Station girls soccer head coach Stoney Pryor told his team to nab one goal as soon as possible and see where that left them.
The Lady Cougars were able to get their scoring strike, but it came too late in a 3-1 loss in District 19-5A play Tuesday at Cougar Field.
College Station junior Kylie McRaven sent a screaming free kick from 40 yards towards the right side of the goal that made its way through traffic and bounced into the bottom right corner of the net. The goal came with two seconds remaining in the game.
“She has a strong leg, and she worked very hard in this game,” Pryor said. “So for her to even have anything left in the tank at that point was impressive to me. I was very pleased with her.”
The trouble for College Station (3-5, 1-1) was containing Magnolia’s speedy midfield anchored by central midfielders Laney Gonzales and Michelle Polo. Interplay between the two on overlapping runs helped create all three Lady Bulldog goals and eight second-half shots on goal.
“They did a great job, and they move well off the ball,” Pryor said. “They do play very well together, and they have a bunch of girls with some powerful legs.”
Polo showcased her power on the opening goal of the game in the ninth minute. Just a few feet from the corner, the junior curled a shot over College Station goalkeeper Keira Herron and into the back of the net.
Gonzales put the Lady Bulldogs (6-1-1, 1-1) up 2-0 with a shot off of a touch at the top of the penalty box approximately six minutes later.
With the wind at their backs in the second half, the Lady Cougars were able to take a share of the possession. Senior midfielder Simmy Ghosh tried a shot from distance that would have bent just under the bar if not for a leaping punch from Magnolia goalkeeper Taylor Sanderson. Ten minutes later, Lady Cougar sophomore midfielder Taylor Jennings tried her own shot from distance but sent it just over the crossbar.
In total, College Station put two shots on goal in the second half while creating three scoring chances.
“That perseverance, I think, gave us some of that possession and some of those opportunities, and I was really pleased that we battled to that end,” Pryor said.
While the buzzer-beating goal was all for naught in Tuesday’s game, Pryor said it could provide an important boost in games to come.
“Sometimes a goal matters, not just psychologically because it’s nice to score and nice not to get shut out, but sometimes point differential makes a difference somewhere down the line,” Pryor said, “and when it’s too late, it’s too late. I was really pleased that they just fought and were able to get one there.”