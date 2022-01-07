 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station girls soccer team defeats Temple at home tournament
0 Comments

College Station girls soccer team defeats Temple at home tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Robin Loopstra scored a pair of goals, and Kylie McRaven and Ellie Hagen each scored one to lead the College Station girls soccer team past Temple 4-1 on Friday at the College Station Classic at Cougar Field.

Down 1-0, the Lady Cougars (1-1) tied the score late in the first half on McRaven’s penalty kick after Hagen drew a foul inside the 18-yard box. Hagen scored the go-ahead goal in the second half off an assist from McRaven. Kalan Breedlove and Camila Del Rio also had assists for College Station.

The Lady Cougars’ JV lost to Klein Oak 3-0.

College Station will host Rock Hill at noon Saturday to close out the Classic.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert