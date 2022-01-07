College Station girls soccer team defeats Temple at home tournament

Robin Loopstra scored a pair of goals, and Kylie McRaven and Ellie Hagen each scored one to lead the College Station girls soccer team past Temple 4-1 on Friday at the College Station Classic at Cougar Field.
Down 1-0, the Lady Cougars (1-1) tied the score late in the first half on McRaven’s penalty kick after Hagen drew a foul inside the 18-yard box. Hagen scored the go-ahead goal in the second half off an assist from McRaven. Kalan Breedlove and Camila Del Rio also had assists for College Station.
The Lady Cougars’ JV lost to Klein Oak 3-0.
College Station will host Rock Hill at noon Saturday to close out the Classic.