College Station girls soccer team defeats Temple at home tournament

Robin Loopstra scored a pair of goals, and Kylie McRaven and Ellie Hagen each scored one to lead the College Station girls soccer team past Temple 4-1 on Friday at the College Station Classic at Cougar Field.

Down 1-0, the Lady Cougars (1-1) tied the score late in the first half on McRaven’s penalty kick after Hagen drew a foul inside the 18-yard box. Hagen scored the go-ahead goal in the second half off an assist from McRaven. Kalan Breedlove and Camila Del Rio also had assists for College Station.