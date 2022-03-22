College Station girls soccer team cruises into playoffs with win over Magnolia West

With fourth place in District 19-5A wrapped up and a playoff match against Kingwood Park already scheduled for Thursday, College Station girls soccer head coach Stoney Pryor had simple priorities for the Lady Cougars on Tuesday against Magnolia West.

Lots of touches for players, lots of offensive and defensive chances and no injuries.

The Lady Cougars accomplished all of that and more in a 5-1 win over Magnolia West on Senior Night at Cougar Field to wrap up the regular season.

“This in some sense was a warmup game, and I thought it was good in all aspects of that,” Pryor said.

While dominating possession for the majority of the game, the Lady Cougars (13-9, 11-5) ripped 20 shots to Magnolia West’s four. Thirteen of College Station’s shots were on goal as the Lady Cougars generated 14 scoring chances.

With a gusty wind at the Lady Cougars’ back in the first half, it took just three minutes for College Station to jump to a 3-0 lead.

A through ball from junior Shaley Lewis found senior Sarah Del Rio deep in the Lady Mustangs’ box, and Del Rio broke the ice by ripping a shot into the net. Almost exactly a minute later, Simmy Ghosh cleaned up a fumbled rebound by Magnolia West’s goalkeeper and poked it across the goal line for a 2-0 lead. Senior Anna Kjerfve capped off the scoring trio less than a minute later by edging out her defender while cutting across the box and finding her way on the end of a through pass, leading to another goal.

“The wind was a big deal,” Pryor said. “We played with two forwards in the first half to take advantage of the wind.”

Running into the wind provided different kinds of opportunities for speedy junior Shaley Lewis. She knocked in College Station’s fourth goal after a low cross and scramble in the Lady Mustang box. Two minutes later, a floated pass died in the wind but allowed Lewis to run under it for a breakaway. With four defenders just a step behind, Lewis delivered a composed shot that found the bottom right corner of the net for a 5-0 lead.

College Station couldn’t hold the clean sheet for senior goalkeeper Keira Herron, allowing Magnolia West striker Alexa Hayes to control a free kick into the box, spin and fire a shot into the net from close range. But the Lady Mustangs (3-10-2 in 19-5A) could get no closer.

The season continues for the nine Cougar seniors in a Class 5A bi-district matchup against Kingwood Park at 6 p.m. Thursday at Magnolia, but Tuesday provided a perfect moment of celebration.

“That group has invested tremendously in the program,” Pryor said. “We believe that this program is built on the shoulders of giants, and our senior class now are the giants that we will continue to build upon in that program, so it’s really nice to honor them and recognize the effort that they’ve had.”

• NOTES — College Station won the JV match 2-1. The Lady Cougars JV team finished the season at 8-4-1.

