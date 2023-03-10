College Station’s Olivia Feagin had a hat trick in the second half as the Lady Cougar soccer team shut out Brenham 4-0 to clinch a playoff spot in District 21-5A on Friday night at Cougar Field.

Morgan Bell scored on an assist from Addison Cooper to give College Station a 1-0 lead midway through the first half. Feagin then added three more goals in the second half on assists from Kelsey Slater and Cam Del Rio.

College Station honored seniors Del Rio, Slater, Elizabeth Dang, Kylie McRaven, Lily Posey, Logan Auckland and MacKenzie Martin before the game.

College Station will face Belton in the Class 5A bi-district playoffs at a time and site to be determined. The playoffs open March 23-25.