Brooklyn Senkel had a goal and an assist, and MacKenzie Martin earned the shutout in goal to lead the College Station girls soccer team past rudder 2-0 on Tuesday night in District 21-5A play at Rudder.

Olivia Feagin also scored a goal for College Station (6-7-6, 5-5-3), while Kelsey Slater had an assist.

College Station won the JV match 7-0. Reagan Francis and Arian Owens each scored two goals, while Celeste Arellano, Hailey Henderson and Norah Garcia each scored one for the Lady Cougars. Wylie Holmes, Amy Parra and Garcia also had assists, and Atzhiri Sotelo earned the shutout in goal.

College Station will host Brenham at 7 p.m. Friday on Senior Night at Cougar Field.