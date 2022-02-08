College Station girls soccer team beats Katy Paetow 2-1

College Station’s Anna Kjerfve scored two goals as the Lady Cougars rallied to beat Katy Paetow 2-1 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play.
Paetow scored first midway through the first half, but Kjerfve tied the score on an assist from Kylie McRaven. The Lady Cougars took the lead in the second half when Taylor Jennings played a ball over the top to Kjerfve, who knocked in Paetow’s clearance attempt.
Elie Dang, Ella Harwyluk, Ellie Hagan, Camila Del Rio and goalkeeper Keira Herron led the College Station defense as the Lady Cougars improved to 4-3 in district.
Paetow won the JV match 3-0.
College Station will play at Magnolia West at 7 p.m. Friday (JV at 5 p.m.).