KATY — The College Station girls track and field team finished seventh at the 15-team Bubba Fife Relays while setting two school records Saturday.

College Station’s Delaney Ulrich, Jadyn DeVerna, Katherine Brunson and Maddie Jones finished third in the 4x800-meter relay and broke the school record by 24 seconds, finishing in 9:36.20. Layni Kaase, Hope Mueller, Jones and Psoularia Maxey also placed third in the 4x400 relay in a school-record 3:55.74, improving the mark by 3 seconds.

Sophomore Layni Kaase also took second in the 100 hurdles (15.01) and the 300 hurdles (46.04) for the Lady Cougars, while Kelsey Slater finished fourth in the high jump at 5 feet, 4 inches. Emily Huchingson placed sixth in the discus (106-10), and Ellie Seagraves, Blair Thiebaud, DeVerna and Audrey Wong placed sixth in the distance medley relay (13:25.64).

The Lady Cougars were the only Class 5A school at the meet.

College Station will host the Cougar Relays at 9 a.m. next Saturday at Cougar Field.