 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station girls roll by Porter, 76-36
0 Comments

College Station girls roll by Porter, 76-36

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KATY – College Station opened the Class 5A girls basketball playoffs with a dominating 76-36 victory over the Porter Lady Spartans in bi-district play at Katy Taylor High School on Monday.

The Lady Cougars (28-5, 16-0 in 19-5A) jumped to a 19-2 lead, using their full-court press to force turnovers. Porter (17-7, 8-6 in 20-5A) hit the first bucket of the second quarter, but the Lady Cougars answered with a 10-0 run for a 29-6 lead.

“Our goal is to get out and pressure them and score,” CS coach DeAnna Doles said.

Junior guard Jaeden McMillin led CS with 21 points. Junior forward Jayden Davenport added 18 points. Sophomore guard Taylor Montgomery had 11 points. Senior guard Ashonti Idlebird had only two points, but keyed the defense.

“Ashonti is a track athlete, a long and triple-jumper,” Doles said. “And man, tonight, she came up huge for us in our press, playing in the middle of her press, being able to get some steals.”

College Station advances to play Pflugerville in area play. Pflugerville defeated Austin McCallum 73-24.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Gary Blair Radio Show: Episode 9

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert