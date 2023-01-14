College Station girls powerlifting team wins Trinity Invitational

TRINITY — The College Station girls powerlifting team won five weight classes and had the two top lifters to win the Trinity Invitational on Saturday.

Kylie Cramer won the 132-pound class, and Emily Thompson won 220 for the Lady Cougars. They were named the girls top lifters.

College Station’s Madison Barber (148), Ashley Harris (165), Scarlett Whitacre (181) also won their weight classes, while Keileigh Bowie (132), Jacee Oehlert (148) and Bekah Raymond (165) placed second. Breanna Ihrig (259+) placed third, and Giovanna Castellani (148) finished fourth.

On the boys side, College Station’s Gabe Tan won the 148 class and was named the boys top lifter in the lightweight classes. Yamin Sultan (114) and John Tan (132) also won their weight classes for the Cougars, while Lock Holland (148), Jacob Munoz (181), Liam Ponte (198) and Clayton Brod (220) each placed fifth.