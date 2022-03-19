College Station girls powerlifting team finishes second at state

CORPUS CHRISTI — Anna Scarborough and Fayth Ham won their weight classes, and Reese Sigler took second to help lead the College Station girls powerlifting team to a second-place finish at the Class 5A Division 1 State Championships on Saturday.

Scarborough lifted 785 combined pounds over the squat, bench and deadlift to win the 114-pound title, and Ham won at 165 with a total lift of 1,070. Sigler took second at 132, while teammate Kyle Kramer placed third.

The Lady Cougars also got team points from Gaby Niswanger (105, third), Madison Barber (148, fourth), Anastasia Vielma (105, fifth) and Keileigh Bowie (123, fifth). College Station’s Jacee Oehlert (148), Hanah Scott (181) and Emily Thompson (220) also placed seventh in their weight classes.

Kyle Lehman won the team title with 34 points followed by College Station (29), McAllen Memorial (15), Victoria East (10) and Brownsville Pace (10).