College Station girls place sixth, boys eighth at Texas A&M's Bluebonnet Invitational

The College Station girls track and field team placed sixth and the Cougar boys finished eighth at Texas A&M’s Bluebonnet Invitational on Saturday at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

For the Lady Cougars, Maddie Jones placed third in the 1,600 meters and fourth in the 3,200, while Claire Spiller finished third in the triple jump and Kelsey Slater took third in the high jump. E’Mauri Smith, Tamia Gooden, Kate-Lynn Lockett and Elnita Green also placed third in the 4x200 relay. Megan Roberts finished fifth in the 1,600, and Green finished fifth in the 200 and sixth in the 100.

On the boys side, College Station’s Bobby Drake placed second in the 100 in a school-record 10.43 seconds, and Denim Day set the school record in the 200 at 21.39 for third place. Cameron Johnson also placed third in the 400, and Johnson, Chantz Johnson, Day and Drake placed third in the 4x100 relay. Munzir Sharif finished fourth in the triple jump.

Katy Seven Lakes won the girls team title with 70 points followed by Lancaster (56) and Katy and Ruston (48). College Station scored 39 points.

Duncanville took the boys team title with 100 points followed by Fort Bend Ridge Point (88) and Houston Strake Jesuit (72). College Station had 36 points.