College Station girls gymnastics team finishes second at district meet

College Station’s Cadence Mouton won the uneven parallel bars and balance beam and finished second in the floor exercise and third on the vault to win the all-around title. Teammate Hope Muller also placed second on the bars, fifth on the floor and sixth in the all-around. Raven Newton placed sixth on the floor and eighth all-around, and Grace Wolfe finished fifth on the bars. Irene Benavides-Perez, Katy Graham, Maddie Holmes and Leslie Lehrmann also competed for the Lady Cougars.