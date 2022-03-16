College Station girls gymnastics team finishes second at district meet

The College Station girls gymnastics team finished second at its recent district meet.
College Station’s Cadence Mouton won the uneven parallel bars and balance beam and finished second in the floor exercise and third on the vault to win the all-around title. Teammate Hope Muller also placed second on the bars, fifth on the floor and sixth in the all-around. Raven Newton placed sixth on the floor and eighth all-around, and Grace Wolfe finished fifth on the bars. Irene Benavides-Perez, Katy Graham, Maddie Holmes and Leslie Lehrmann also competed for the Lady Cougars.
On the boys side, A&M Consolidated’s Garrett Cryer finished second on the floor and vault and sixth on the rings, while College Station’s Tiernan O’Brien placed fifth on the floor.
The regional meet is set for March 30-31 at Rudder.