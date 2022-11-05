College Station girls earn bronze medal at Class 5A state cross country meet

ROUND ROCK — College Station senior Megan Roberts and junior Katherine Brunson had all-state performances to lead the Lady Cougar cross country team to a third-place finish in the Class 5A state meet Saturday at Old Settlers Park.

Roberts finished seventh in 18 minutes, 30.2 seconds over the 5K course, while Brunson placed 18th in 19:04 to help College Station finish with 91 points. Lucas Lovejoy won the girls 5A team title with 28 points, while Boerne Champion placed second at 85.

“Megan Roberts and Katherine Brunson have been stellar for us at the front of races,” College Station coach Josh Munson said. “They are relentless from the time the gun goes off until the final step.”

Junior Delaney Ulrich (29th, 19:25.8), senior Maddie Jones (33rd, 19:30.1) and junior Jadyn DeVerna (42nd, 19:38.9) rounded out the scoring for College Station.

“Delaney, Maddie and Jadyn have run so tight as our 3-4-5,” Munson said. “It’s just been a lot of fun to watch.”

Sophomores Ellie Seagraves (77th, 20:14.6) and Audrey Wong (123rd, 21:27.5) also competed for the Lady Cougars, who earned their highest finish at the state meet since winning the championship in 2013. It was College Station’s ninth trip to state since 2012.

“I’m so proud of this group and their commitment,” Munson said. “They’ve been bought in since last January to the work that is required to reach a podium. Countless miles, puddles of sweat, discomfort, and some tears contributed to today’s results. Cross country is a tough sport, and when you see unwavering commitment and sacrifice rewarded, it’s extremely satisfying.”

In the 5A boys race, A&M Consolidated placed 14th led by sophomore Kian Dekkers (27th, 16:19.1). Consol’s other finishers included senior Christopher Ross (82nd, 17:08.5), sophomore Ben Moran (103rd, 17:28.1), seniors Miles McGuire (116th, 17:49), Nathan Parulian (132nd, 18:10.5) and Antony Vasquez (137th, 18:26.8) and freshman Christian Nuno (143rd, 18:39.9).

Grapevine won the 5A boys team title with 56 points followed by Lucas Lovejoy (108) and Frisco Reedy (151).

Also Saturday, Cameron’s girls placed eighth, and the Cameron boys placed 11th in the 3A races.

Junior Yierra Flemings led the Lady Yoe with a 33rd-place finish in 12:51.1 followed by seniors Logan Pevehouse (42nd, 13:02.5) and Brittani Drake (52nd, 13:11.1), junior Smith Seally (83rd, 13:44.1) and freshman Kinzie Williford (135th, 14:41.5).

Sophomore Damon Flemings (27th, 17:06.4), juniors Joshua Jochec (59th, 17:42.2) and Brady Havens (73rd, 17:57.6), sophomore Zachary Frausto (125th, 19:08.3) and senior Brock Wright (131st 19:20.6) scored points for the Yoemen.

On Friday in the 2A meets, Iola junior Lindsey Gooch finished 39th in 13:42.1 and Milano junior Kadance Koenig placed 47th (13:51.1) in the girls race, while Centerville junior Grant Franks finished 23rd (18:15.9), and Snook freshman David Janac finished 101st (19:58.4) in the boys race.