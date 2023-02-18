DEL VALLE — Four Lady Cougars won their weight classes as the College Station girls powerlifting team won the Del Valle Invitational on Saturday.

Reese Sigler (132 pounds), Jacee Oehlert (148), Jessica Kolodziejczyk (165) and Scarlett Whitacre (181) won their class titles, while Angelica Doles (105), Laura Rife (123), Madison Barber (148), Ashley Harris (165) and Emily Thompson (220) placed second for the Lady Cougars. Also for College Station, Kylie Kramer (148) and Breanna Ihrig (259+) placed third, Bekah Raymond (165) fourth, Abby Arnold (97) fifth and Giovanna Castellani (148) ninth.