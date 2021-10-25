 Skip to main content
College Station girls cross country team wins Region III-5A Championship
College Station girls cross country team wins Region III-5A Championship

College Station girls cross country
HUNTSVILLE -- The College Station girls cross country team won the Region III-5A championship with 87 points Monday at Kate Barr-Ross Park.

The Lady Cougars beat Friendswood by one point to clinch the program's third regional title and earn their eighth state appearance since the school opened in 2012. Katy Jordan finished in third with 138 points, followed by La Porte with 144 points.

College Station was led by Maddie Jones, who finished fifth in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 19 minutes, 22 seconds. Megan Roberts finished in 11th place at 19:44, followed by Katherine Brunson (16th,19:56), Jadyn DeVerna (25, 20:24), Audrey Wong (38th,20:50), Ellie Seagraves (43rd, 21:03) and Avery Krammer (59th, 21:41).

The Lady Cougars will compete in the state on Nov. 5 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

