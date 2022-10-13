College Station girls cross country team wins district title

MAGNOLIA — The second-ranked College Station girls cross country team won the District 21-5A meet Thursday with five runners placing in the top nine led by champion senior Megan Roberts.

Roberts won the girls 5K race in 19 minutes, 1 second followed by teammates Katherine Brunson (second, 19:08), Delaney Ulrich (fifth), Maddie Jones (sixth), Jadyn DeVerna (ninth), Audrey Wong (11th) and Ellie Seagraves (15th).

College Station won the team title with 23 points followed by Magnolia (77) and Montgomery Lake Creek (92). The Lady Cougars earned their 11th straight trip to regionals and 10th district title.

A&M Consolidated’s and College Station’s boys team also qualified for regionals. Lake Creek won the boys title with 35 points followed by Consol (51) and College Station (63).

Kian Dekkers led Consol with a second-place finish in 16:40 followed by teammates Chris Ross (ninth, 17:17), Ben Moran (11th, 17:35), Miles McGuire (14th, 17:53) and Nathan Parulian (16th, 18:02).

College Station’s Noah Benn placed fifth in 16:56 followed by teammates Ricardo Lopez (sixth), Vance Ballabina (ninth), Dylan McCue (19th), Grant Maraist (24th), Charlie Stafford (33rd) and Eli Frey (39th).

College Station won both JV races led by Olivia Feagin (first) and Natalie Young (second) on the girls side and Justin Boatcallie (third) on the boys. College Station’s Caden Williams (first) and Daniel Gonzales (second) led the freshman boys team to a first-place finish.

The Class 5A Region III meet is set for Oct. 24-25 at Kate Barr-Ross Park in Huntsville.