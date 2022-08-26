College Station girls cross country team wins Del Valle meet

DEL VALLE — The fifth-ranked College Station girls cross country team won the Chaparral Invitational on Friday.

College Station’s Maddie Jones placed second, Delaney Ulrich third, Katherine Brunson fourth, Megan Roberts eighth and Jadyn DeVerna 13th for the winning Lady Cougars.

College Station’s boys placed fourth overall with Ricardo Lopez leading the Cougars by finishing sixth.

A&M Consolidated’s boys team finished seventh with Kian Dekkers in ninth (16 minutes, 8.20 seconds) and Chris Ross 20th (16:47.20).

Consol’s girls team finished ninth led by Maddi Black (25th, 20:15.10).

In the JV boys main race, College Station’s JV A team won with Camillo Riano placing third. Consol’s JV boys team finished second led by Christian Nuno (fourth, 10:44.30), Daniel Culver (fifth, 10:46:10) and Cruz Nuno (seventh, 10:49:50), and College Station’s JV B team placed third led by Russel Glanz (eighth) and Joseph Rychestsky (10th).

College Station’s JV A girls team finished second in its division led by first-place finisher Olivia Feagin.

Consol’s JV boys B team won its division led by James Ellison (first, 11:19:40) and Mauricio Granda (second, 11:21:20).