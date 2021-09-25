 Skip to main content
College Station girls cross country team takes second at Round Rock meet
college station cross country

The College Station girls cross country team took second at the Round Rock meet on Saturday.

 SPECIAL TO THE EAGLE

ROUND ROCK — The College Station girls cross country team finished second in the Elite Silver 5K race on Saturday at the Hoka One One-McNeil Invitational.

College Station’s Maddie Jones placed eighth in 19 minutes, 38 seconds followed by Ellie Seagraves (16th, 20:01), Megan Roberts (34th, 20:45), Audrey Wong (38th, 20:47), Katherine Brunson (51st, 21:07), Avery Kramer (21:22), Jadyn DeVerna (22:00), Kendall Bone (22:13), Natalie Young (23:06) and Allie Fleener (23:16).

College Station fielded a second team in the Class 5A varsity race with Emily Skranabek (24:10), Lindsay Flannigan (24:22), Hope Mueller (24:40), Kenna Mitchell (24:45) and Maddie McCarty (25:51) leading the Lady Cougars.

College Station will compete in the Tomball meet at Spring Creek Park next Saturday before running in the District 19-5A meet.

