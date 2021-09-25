College Station girls cross country team takes second at Round Rock meet

ROUND ROCK — The College Station girls cross country team finished second in the Elite Silver 5K race on Saturday at the Hoka One One-McNeil Invitational.

College Station’s Maddie Jones placed eighth in 19 minutes, 38 seconds followed by Ellie Seagraves (16th, 20:01), Megan Roberts (34th, 20:45), Audrey Wong (38th, 20:47), Katherine Brunson (51st, 21:07), Avery Kramer (21:22), Jadyn DeVerna (22:00), Kendall Bone (22:13), Natalie Young (23:06) and Allie Fleener (23:16).

College Station fielded a second team in the Class 5A varsity race with Emily Skranabek (24:10), Lindsay Flannigan (24:22), Hope Mueller (24:40), Kenna Mitchell (24:45) and Maddie McCarty (25:51) leading the Lady Cougars.

College Station will compete in the Tomball meet at Spring Creek Park next Saturday before running in the District 19-5A meet.