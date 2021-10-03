College Station girls cross country team places second at Tomball meet

TOMBALL — The College Station girls cross country team showed off its depth at the top of the lineup while taking second place at the Klein Bearkat Tuneup.

Class 6A’s sixth-ranked Klein won the event with the Lady Cougars following. Maddie Jones placed third in 12 minutes, 29 seconds over the two-mile course to lead College Station, followed by Megan Roberts (seventh, 12:59), Katherin Brunson (ninth, 13:04), Ellie Seagraves (10th, 13:13), Audrey Wong (11th, 13:16), Jadyn DeVerna (14th, 13:34), Avery Kramer (13:43), Natalie Young (20th, 14:04), Allie Fleener (21st, 14:05) and Kendall Bone (23rd, 14:21).

College Station’s JV won its race with Kylie McRaven winning the individual title in 13:29. The Lady Cougar JV team included Hope Mueller (t-seventh), Lindsay Flanigan (t-seventh), Emily Skrabanek (ninth), Maddie McCarty (13th), Kenna Mitchell (16th), Lexi Milliorn (21st), Makayla Gamboa (36th) and Georgie Nordberg (38th).