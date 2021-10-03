 Skip to main content
College Station girls cross country team places second at Tomball meet
College Station girls cross country team places second at Tomball meet

college station girls cross country
Special to The Eagle

TOMBALL — The College Station girls cross country team showed off its depth at the top of the lineup while taking second place at the Klein Bearkat Tuneup.

Class 6A’s sixth-ranked Klein won the event with the Lady Cougars following. Maddie Jones placed third in 12 minutes, 29 seconds over the two-mile course to lead College Station, followed by Megan Roberts (seventh, 12:59), Katherin Brunson (ninth, 13:04), Ellie Seagraves (10th, 13:13), Audrey Wong (11th, 13:16), Jadyn DeVerna (14th, 13:34), Avery Kramer (13:43), Natalie Young (20th, 14:04), Allie Fleener (21st, 14:05) and Kendall Bone (23rd, 14:21).

College Station’s JV won its race with Kylie McRaven winning the individual title in 13:29. The Lady Cougar JV team included Hope Mueller (t-seventh), Lindsay Flanigan (t-seventh), Emily Skrabanek (ninth), Maddie McCarty (13th), Kenna Mitchell (16th), Lexi Milliorn (21st), Makayla Gamboa (36th) and Georgie Nordberg (38th).

