College Station girls cross country team places ninth at state meet

ROUND ROCK — The College Station girls cross country team placed ninth in the 16-team field at the Class 5A State Championships on Friday at Old Settlers Park.

College Station junior Maddie Jones finished the 5K race in 46th place in 19 minutes, 22 seconds, followed by sophomore Katherine Brunson (56th, 19:27), junior Megan Roberts (83rd, 19:47), sophomore Jadyn DeVerna (103rd, 20:04), freshman Ellie Seagraves (123rd, 20:34), freshman Avery Krammer (127th, 20:54) and freshman Audrey Wong (143rd, 22:14).

Lucas Lovejoy won the 5A girls team title with Boerne Champion second (71), Dripping Springs third (86), Colleyville Heritage fourth (96) and Highland Park fifth (143). Canyon Randall finished sixth with 147 points followed by Grapevine (151), Mission Sharyland (220), College Station (272), Comal Canyon (277), Hallsville (284), Amarillo (301), Frisco Wakeland (304), Katy Jordan (351), Friendswood (383) and La Porte (450).

Canyon Randall’s Cameron McConnell won the individual title in 17:15.