College Station girls cross country team places fifth at Islander Splash meet

CORPUS CHRISTI -- The College Station girls cross country team placed fifth at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander Splash on Saturday.

Maddie Jones led the Lady Cougars with a 19th-place finish on the 5,000 meter course with a time of 20 minutes, 19.07 seconds. Ellie Seagraves came in 32nd place at 20:53.72, followed by Audrey Wong (45th, 21:26.99), Megan Roberts (47th, 21:39.52), Avery Krammer (54th, 21:49.89) and Katherine Brunson (67th, 22:10.46).

The girls JV team finished second overall led by Kenna Mitchell who placed 15th, along with Jadyn DeVerna (17th), Natalie Young (20th) and Hope Mueller (23rd). College Station will compete at the Old Settlers Park in Round Rock next Saturday.