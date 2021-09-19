 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station girls cross country team places fifth at Islander Splash meet
0 comments

College Station girls cross country team places fifth at Islander Splash meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CORPUS CHRISTI -- The College Station girls cross country team placed fifth at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander Splash on Saturday.

Maddie Jones led the Lady Cougars with a 19th-place finish on the 5,000 meter course with a time of 20 minutes, 19.07 seconds. Ellie Seagraves came in 32nd place at 20:53.72, followed by Audrey Wong (45th, 21:26.99), Megan Roberts (47th, 21:39.52), Avery Krammer (54th, 21:49.89) and Katherine Brunson (67th, 22:10.46).

The girls JV team finished second overall led by Kenna Mitchell who placed 15th, along with Jadyn DeVerna (17th), Natalie Young (20th) and Hope Mueller (23rd). College Station will compete at the Old Settlers Park in Round Rock next Saturday.

logo college station.tif
0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert