College Station girls cross country team making eighth appearance at Class 5A state meet

The College Station girls cross country team has one more box to check for the 2021 season as the Lady Cougars head to the Class 5A state meet set for Friday at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

The Lady Cougars won the District 19-5A and 5A Region III championships with solid performances in those 5,000-meter races, and they hope to add to the trophy case Friday when they compete in the program’s eighth state appearance since the school opened in 2012.

“We’ve got a tremendous group of girls,” College Station head coach Josh Munson said. “They’ve been working since the beginning of June with the goal to be at the state meet and put ourselves in a position to compete for a championship. They’re really excited.”

College Station is backed by a young but experienced team that includes senior Kendall Bone, juniors Maddie Jones and Megan Roberts, sophomores Katherine Brunson, Jadyn DeVerna and Natalie Young and freshmen Allie Fleener, Avery Krammer, Ellie Seagraves and Audrey Wong.

All 10 runners will travel to state with three going as alternates and five returning from last year’s squad that placed 12th. Munson said the Lady Cougars’ corps of young runners were the key to winning at district and regionals.