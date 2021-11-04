College Station girls cross country team making eighth appearance at Class 5A state meet

The College Station girls cross country team has one more box to check for the 2021 season as the Lady Cougars head to the Class 5A state meet set for Friday at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
The Lady Cougars won the District 19-5A and 5A Region III championships with solid performances in those 5,000-meter races, and they hope to add to the trophy case Friday when they compete in the program’s eighth state appearance since the school opened in 2012.
“We’ve got a tremendous group of girls,” College Station head coach Josh Munson said. “They’ve been working since the beginning of June with the goal to be at the state meet and put ourselves in a position to compete for a championship. They’re really excited.”
College Station is backed by a young but experienced team that includes senior Kendall Bone, juniors Maddie Jones and Megan Roberts, sophomores Katherine Brunson, Jadyn DeVerna and Natalie Young and freshmen Allie Fleener, Avery Krammer, Ellie Seagraves and Audrey Wong.
All 10 runners will travel to state with three going as alternates and five returning from last year’s squad that placed 12th. Munson said the Lady Cougars’ corps of young runners were the key to winning at district and regionals.
“It’s a very young team. Our two juniors, though, this will be their third state meet,” Munson said. “There are some serious, high-level racing experiences with those two young ladies, and one of our alternates has raced at the state meet. The experiences that those ladies have had and are able to share with their younger teammates are just invaluable at this time of year.”
The Lady Cougars swept the team and individual titles at the district meet with four top five finishes by 19-5A champion Roberts, Jones, Brunson and Seagraves. It was their ninth district title in 10 seasons. College Station averaged a time of 20 minutes, 0.03 seconds as a team to win by one point over Friendswood at regionals for the program's fastest performance at Huntsville’s Kate Barr-Ross Park. The top four teams at regionals advanced to state.
“From district to regionals, there was just a lot of growth there,” Munson said. “And we’re seeing the same thing over the course of the last 10 days since that regional championship [Oct. 25]. We’re hoping that we’ll see another big race from these ladies on Friday.”
College Station will travel to Round Rock on Thursday, but Munson said teams aren’t allowed on the course before Friday because of Wednesday’s heavy rain. This year, the Lady Cougars’ will have to rely on their prior experience at Old Settlers Park. College Station ran on the course earlier this season and placed second in their division at the meet.
“I think that being on the state meet course as many times as possible is hugely beneficial,” Munson said. “... It just provides one more level of confidence when you step onto the line knowing that you’ve been on that same starting line before. This sport is largely about what confidence are you carrying to the line with you?”
The Lady Cougars also will benefit from seeing a wide variety of teams throughout the season. College Station competed in the Lucas Lovejoy Fall Festival, which had eight of 13 teams from last year’s state meet, and faced other 5A schools at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander Splash and the Hoka One One-McNeil Invitational.
Munson said College Station has stiff competition to watch out for Friday, including title-contenders Lucas Lovejoy, Canyon Randall, Grapevine and Highland Park.
“There are some high-caliber teams, and we’re sticking our nose in there with them,” he said. “We’re not going into this being intimidated by that because we’ve raced against these girls before. But we also recognize that you qualify for the state meet for a reason. There aren’t any teams that are on that starting line by accident, and we’re one of those teams.”